ontario election 2022

Ontario's Election Is Next Week & Here's How To Find Out Where You Should Be Voting

The process is super simple!

Toronto Staff Writer
Staff at an Elections Ontario poll booth. Right: People at Elections Ontario voting station.

Staff at an Elections Ontario poll booth. Right: People at Elections Ontario voting station.

Elections Ontario | Twitter

The 2022 Ontario election is fast approaching, and if you want a say in how the province is run, now is your chance to vote!

Where do you do that, again?

First, you have to find out what your electoral district is. Thankfully, Elections Ontario has made that process super simple: all you need is your postal code.

The first thing you'll want to do is pull up the Elections Ontario website.

On its front page, there will be a little yellow box that reads "Find your voting location," click on that button. From there, you will be redirected to a page that asks for your postal code. (You can always find it by googling your address if you can't remember it.)

All of those steps will give you access to the Voter Information Service. Once in, you'll be able to scroll through the app, which shows you everything from where to vote to who your candidates are. It's the whole enchilada.

Oh, and if this article has got you gung-ho on voting, it's worth noting that advanced polls are currently open. Yup, you can get out and cast your ballots today (if you quit procrastinating)!

Anyone who wants to vote early through these polling booths has ten days to go in, up until Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m..

If you don't do long line-ups you can always mail in your vote. If you choose to vote by mail then you should know that the deadline to apply to vote using the mailing method is May 27 at 6 p.m..

You can either apply online or by downloading and printing an application. However, it's important to note that voting kits must be received by 6 p.m. on election day and if you opt-in for this method then you can't choose another voting option.

