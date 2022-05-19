7 Reasons Why Doug Ford Wants You To Vote Conservative In Ontario's Election
The party plans to create jobs, lower gas prices, and raise the minimum wage.
This article is a part of a Narcity series breaking down the highlights of what you need to know about where Ontario's Political Party Leaders stand on issues important to millennials. Each leader was contacted by Narcity for comment. You can read more of our coverage of Ontario's 2022 Election here.
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford has been campaigning for votes across Ontario ahead of the June 2, 2022 election.
"Only Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs have a plan to get it done for the people of Ontario by re-building Ontario's economy, working for workers, building highways and infrastructure, keeping costs down, and to stay open," a spokesperson for Ford told Narcity.
While the party hasn't released an official platform yet, given the PC's 2022 Ontario Budget and previous statements on hot button election issues, here are seven reasons why Ford wants you to vote Conservative.
1. Housing
The PC Party plans on tackling the housing affordability crisis by building houses that the people of Ontario can actually afford.
Ford's Ontario Affordability Task Force plans to build 1.5 million new homes by 2032, according to a report released in February 2022, by increasing "housing density across the province," removing municipal rules that derail or block new housing, depoliticizing the process for housing approvals, preventing "abuse" in the appeals system, and providing financing to municipalities to build housing.
On top of this, they also increased the Non-Resident Speculation Task rate to 20% and expanded it to apply provincewide.
2. Minimum wage
Ford plans to raise the general minimum wage to $15.50 per hour on October 1, 2022, according to the 2022 Ontario Budget.
In a press release, the PC government credited that the eight percent yearly increase would help "workers keep up with rising costs and inflation."
"For many Ontarians, wages haven't kept up with the increasing cost of living, making it harder than ever to make ends meet," said Ford in a press release. "Ontario's workers are the best anywhere, and they will be at the forefront of building the province. They deserve to have more money in their pockets and the increase we're announcing today is one more way we are delivering for our workers."
This increase means full-time workers earning minimum wage could see a yearly increase of $1,768, and liquor servers working 40 hours a week could see an annual increase of $5,512.
3. COVID-19 policies
The PC party plans on keeping Ontario open by investing in health care, supporting medical education and training, working on retention for nurses and investing in homecare.
A spokesperson for Ford told Narcity the PC party plans to stay open by "hiring more nurses, doctors and personal support workers, allowing more seniors to stay in their own homes and producing more vaccines and critical supplies like PPE right here in Ontario."
According to the 2022 Ontario Budget, Ford plans on investing $40 billion in capital for health infrastructure and hospitals over the next ten years and plans to invest $764 million in providing nurses with $5,000 retention bonuses over the next two years.
Expansions for medical education and training will also be supported with an investment of $42.5 million over the next two years, according to the 2022 Ontario Budget.
In the next three years, Ford's government plans to invest $1 billion into homecare.
4. Climate change
At the Ontario leader's debate on May 16, when asked about the PC's plan for climate change, Ford said they are at "94% clean energy" but that he won't be happy until they hit 100%.
"Were investing billions of dollars into jobs, long term jobs that people will be able to have an income. We're changing lives in Windsor and in Oshawa and right across this province by attracting $14 billion of investments into electric vehicles," said Ford.
5. Health care
In addition to working on building hospitals and retaining nurses, Ford's government plans to design a comprehensive benefits package for workers, which would include health, dental and vision care and provide coverage for workers even if they switch jobs, according to a press release posted on February 3, 2022.
The PC government has plans to appoint and approve a council to research how to create the plan by spring 2022.
6. Transit
Ford is taking on several projects for new infrastructure and plans to invest billions in capital over the next ten years to expand transit.
According to the 2022 Ontario Budget, the Ford government plans to invest $158.8 billion in capital over the next ten years, including "$25.1 billion in capital over ten years to support planning, building and improving highways, including Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, Highway 401 and Highway 7."
The 2022 Ontario Budget plans to invest $61.6 billion over the next ten years for "public transit, including expanding GO rail services to London and Bowmanville."
The PC government has also removed tolls on Highways 412 and 418 and removed licence plate sticker renewal fees.
In addition to plans for growth and cutting costs, Ford plans to cut the gas tax for six months on July 1 by 5.7 cents per litre.
7. Other priorities
Creating jobs for workers and rebuilding the province's economy are high up on the PC's list of priorities.
According to the 2022 Ontario Budget, Ford plan on investing $1 billion into employment and training programs, $114.4 million into the Skilled Trades Strategy over three years, and creating three and four-year degree programs in Ontario colleges.
A spokesperson for Ford told Narcity he plans to work for workers by "encouraging apprenticeships and opening up jobs in the skilled trades, allowing colleges to grant three-year degrees and increasing the minimum wage."
When it comes to the economy, Ford plans on rebuilding it with "good manufacturing jobs, more support for small business and a mining plan that will finally open up the Ring of Fire."
Narcity reached out to Doug Ford for an interview but did not hear back before publication.
To learn more about the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario's plans, check out the Ontario 2022 budget.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.