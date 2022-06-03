Andrea Horwath & Steven Del Duca Step Down As Political Leaders
“It’s time for me to pass the torch.”
Andrea Horwath and Steven Del Duca have both announced they are stepping down as political leaders after Doug Ford is predicted to win the majority vote.
“It’s time for me to pass the torch,” Horwath announced on Thursday night after holding the position for 13 years. "It makes me sad, but it makes me happy because our team is so strong right now," she continued.
Del Duca also followed, stating "I have no doubt that the women and men we have elected will do their part, more than their part to grow a new progressive movement in this province."
“It will however, be a movement that will be lead by a new leader – earlier this evening I informed our party president of my intention to step down."
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner won a seat in Guelph and made no announcement that hinted at stepping down on Thursday.
“As we build connected communities we will fight to stop the sprawl and protect the places we love,” Schreiner told supporters in Guelph.
Doug Ford's Conservative party was predicted to win the majority vote only minutes after polls closed at 9 p.m. As of 11:04 p.m., CBC shows that they have already won 79 seats.
The NDP and Liberals trail far behind with 28 seats and 7 seats. Green currently has one. While some results are still coming in.
“We have changed what it means to be a Progressive Conservative in Ontario," Ford stated in his winning speech. "This victory belongs to every worker who knows they deserve better."