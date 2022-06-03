NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario election 2022

Doug Ford's Conservatives Are Predicted To Win Ontario's 2022 Elections

Ford is promising more highways and an increase in minimum wage.

Ontario Editor
Conservative leader Doug Ford.

Conservative leader Doug Ford.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

The results of Ontario's 2022 elections are almost in and it looks like Doug Ford will be premier once again.

CTV has officially predicted that the Conservative party will win the elections after polls closed at 9 p.m. on June 2.

According to the outlet, the party will most likely win with a majority government, with the NDP and Liberals trailing behind.

As of 9:13 p.m CBC shows that they are leading with 39 predicted seats and counting.

The election campaign started on May 4 and the leaders have spent the past month touring the province in an attempt to gain voters.

In the lead-up to election day, Doug Ford's party made some promises in hopes to win over residents. Some of which include raising the minimum wage to $15.50 an hour in October and building new infrastructure.

One of the big promises was to fund multiple new highway projects, including the building of Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass.

Doug Ford was also hoping to gain votes by promising to build 1.5 million new homes by 2032.

"Only Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs have a plan to get it done for the people of Ontario by re-building Ontario's economy, working for workers, building highways and infrastructure, keeping costs down, and to stay open," a spokesperson for Ford told Narcity during the election campaign.

Election day in Ontario started off to a rocky start for some this year, with some polling stations opening late and technical difficulties being reported.

Ontario elections are held every four years, with election day usually occurring at the beginning of June.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...