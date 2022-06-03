Doug Ford's Conservatives Are Predicted To Win Ontario's 2022 Elections
Ford is promising more highways and an increase in minimum wage.
The results of Ontario's 2022 elections are almost in and it looks like Doug Ford will be premier once again.
CTV has officially predicted that the Conservative party will win the elections after polls closed at 9 p.m. on June 2.
According to the outlet, the party will most likely win with a majority government, with the NDP and Liberals trailing behind.
As of 9:13 p.m CBC shows that they are leading with 39 predicted seats and counting.
The election campaign started on May 4 and the leaders have spent the past month touring the province in an attempt to gain voters.
In the lead-up to election day, Doug Ford's party made some promises in hopes to win over residents. Some of which include raising the minimum wage to $15.50 an hour in October and building new infrastructure.
One of the big promises was to fund multiple new highway projects, including the building of Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass.
Doug Ford was also hoping to gain votes by promising to build 1.5 million new homes by 2032.
"Only Doug Ford and the Ontario PCs have a plan to get it done for the people of Ontario by re-building Ontario's economy, working for workers, building highways and infrastructure, keeping costs down, and to stay open," a spokesperson for Ford told Narcity during the election campaign.
Election day in Ontario started off to a rocky start for some this year, with some polling stations opening late and technical difficulties being reported.
Ontario elections are held every four years, with election day usually occurring at the beginning of June.