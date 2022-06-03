Ford Says He Has 'Changed What It Means' To Be A Conservative During His Victory Speech
He also gave a shoutout to his wife and daughters.
Doug Ford is set to win the majority government in Ontario's 2022 election and he says it's "what the Ontario dream is all about."
CBC has predicted the Conservative win and as of 11:26 p.m., the party has 81 seats, with the NDP trailing behind at 28 and the Liberals at 8.
As election results continued to roll in, the premier made a victory speech to his fans with his wife close by his side. The audience continued to chant "four more years" as he made his way to the stage.
\u201cPremier Ford gives election victory speech https://t.co/rqGu6urCfN\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1654222121
"What a night!" he stated. "And what a result! Together we have done the impossible. We have made history."
"You have my word that every single day I will get up and get to work and do everything in my power to achieve this dream."
"Tonight's victory, it isn't about me, it isn't about the party. This victory belongs to every worker who knows that they deserve better. Every family who knows that they can dream bigger. But most of all, this victory belongs to each and every one of you."
“We’ve changed what it means to be a Progressive Conservative in Ontario,” he said. “It’s no longer about being a blue or red, orange or green team, it’s about recognizing that there’s so much that unites us.”
“We’re creating a more inclusive party where everyone matters.”
Ford also thanked his family for being by his side during the campaign season.
"To my rock, my wife Karla. My beautiful daughters, my entire family. Thank you for always believing in me."