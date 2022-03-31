Ontario Is Removing Tolls On 2 Highways Next Week & Here's What You Need To Know
Cheaper travel is here.
Next week will be an exciting time for some Ontario drivers as the government moves forward with its plan to remove all tolls on highways 412 and 418.
The tolls, which will be removed on April 5, are currently the only ones in effect on north-south highways in the province.
The initiative aims to provide more travel options for motorists and ease traffic congestion on local roads in the Durham Region.
"When the previous government imposed these unjust road tolls, they placed a financial burden on drivers and families in Durham Region," Peter Bethlenfalvy, MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge, said in the February announcement. "By delivering on our commitment to remove these tolls, our government is fighting gridlock while supporting families."
"I have long advocated for the removal of tolls from Highway 412 and 418, and today we are taking action to resolve this unfair decision made by the previous government," added Lorne Coe, MPP for Whitby. "The removal of tolls shows this government's steadfast commitment to helping Durham Region continue to grow and thrive."
The sweeping plan doesn't include the privately operated Highway 407 express route, which motorists will still have to pay to use.
Premier Doug Ford's government says it has also allocated about $2.6 billion to support over 570 expansion and rehabilitation projects in 2021 and 2022.
Earlier in March, Ford revealed "Connecting the GGH: A Transportation Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe," which is set to help strengthen transit over the next 30 years.
