Ontario Is Temporarily Raising The Highway Speed Limits At These 2 Spots For 2 Years
Other highways are seeing a permanent speed limit change.
Even more highways in Ontario are going to have faster speed limits, but some are only testing it out for a couple of years.
As of April 22, six spots on some of the province's busiest highways are going to have their speed limits permanently raised from 100 km/h to 110 km/h.
On top of that though, Ontario is also raising the speed limits for a trial run along two provincial highways in northern Ontario.
Drivers going down Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel and on Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River will be able to go to a max of 110 km/h — but they might not want to get too used to it.
"The trial is planned for up to two years," Dakota Brasier, senior communications advisor for the Ministry of Transportation, told Narcity via email.
"These sections have been carefully chosen based on several factors including the ability to safely accommodate higher speed limits."
Ontario has been bumping up the speed limits along some strips of its highways in order to keep up with how fast drivers are zooming down in other provinces in the country.
"With road safety top of mind, we remind the public to always drive according to the rules of the road," Brasier added.
The Ontario government has been making a lot of major changes to its roadways lately.
On April 21, the provincial government shared that it's looking to expand Highway 417 as part of the efforts to alleviate some of the gridlock for drivers.
Earlier this April, the Ford government scrapped the tolls on Highways 412 and 418.