Ontario Is Providing Free Training & Paid Work Experience For Roofing & Drywall Careers
Here's how to apply. 👇
What's a house without any walls? Definitely not a home, and that's why Ontario needs more workers in the skilled trades sector.
The province continues to see a shortage in workers in skilled trades, and to combat this issue, the Ontario government is offering free training in roofing and drywall careers.
"The Ontario government is working for workers by investing over $1.2 million in skilled trades training for unemployed and underemployed people in Niagara Region," they stated in a press release.
In partnership with Niagara College, the Niagara Homebuilders Association is offering 80 participants the opportunity to gather all the skills needed for a well-paying career as roofers and drywall installers.
The program will also offer the participants paid job placements with local employers to build the homes that families in Ontario need.
"All across our province, we continue to see a shortage of workers in the skilled trades, for many life-long careers that pay six figures with defined benefits and pensions," said Monte McNaughton, the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
"These unfilled jobs cost our economy billions in lost productivity and mean families are waiting longer for the goods and services they need," McNaughton added.
The program will be eight weeks long, where participants will take courses on health and safety, tools and techniques, and other skills specific to their trade. Both jobs could pay $27 an hour on average.
Afterwards, they will be transitioning into a six-week paid placement where they can get up to $5,000.
Also, those involved will get a hard hat, steel-toed safety boots, safety glasses, and professional-grade tools, which are all theirs at the end of the training program. Woop Woop!
So, if you're interested, make sure to apply before spots fill up by contacting Alicia Dimitrov-Lawrence, the executive officer at Niagara Homebuilders Association, at Alicia@nhba.ca or 905 646-6281.