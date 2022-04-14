Ontario Will Pay You To Take This Training Program In Construction & Here's Who Is Eligible
These jobs can pay over $30 an hour.
Some Ontarians will soon be able to apply to a totally free training program that will launch their careers in construction and carpentry.
On Thursday, April 14, the Ontario government announced it will be investing $200,000 into the course in order to help disadvantaged youth in the Chatham-Kent area.
The project will take on 75 people to go on with a three-week introductory training course that will teach them what they need to know about how to use power tools, woodworking, and safety.
Plus, all students part of the program will get a paid stipend for the training course, and a tool belt that's valued at $150.
Throughout this program, students will also get hands-on training that will prep them for future work in carpentry, general contracting and construction, and even financial literacy and business communication.
"Our government is on a mission to ensure young people have the skills to find good jobs and build better lives for themselves and their families," Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said in the release.
But, there are only limited people who can apply.
Anyone between the ages of 15 to 29 years old and who live anywhere in the Chatham-Kent, including Blenheim, Bothwell, Chatham, Dresden, Ridgetown, Thamesville, and Wallaceburg can be considered.
Those who qualify can reach out to Phillip Mock via email at pmock@familyservicekent.com or over the phone at 519-365-4042 to apply.
According to the provincial government, Ontarians can make some serious hourly wages if they get into the construction industry. In 2021, Ontario shared that they earn an average wage of $32.07 per hour, which is above the living wages that you need to make in order to live comfortably in Toronto.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.