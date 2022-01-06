Ontario Is Handing Out Up To $3K & Free Training For Hospital & Long-Term Care Workers
The province is looking to train 500 workers in this program.
The province is looking to get more healthcare workers in Northern Ontario, so much so that they will even give out up $3,000 to help cover some costs throughout the training program.
In a January 6 announcement, the Ontario government said it's investing over $10 million to train 500 health care workers for well-paying jobs at hospitals and long-term care homes in Northern Ontario.
The project offered at Thunder Bay's Confederation College will cover training, fees and textbooks, and priority will be given to those who are underemployed, unemployed, or are at risk of losing their jobs.
On top of that, all participants could get up to $3,000 to help with costs like childcare, transportation, and other necessary living expenses.
There will also be job placements for applicants, and they will continue to be supported with their careers even after they graduate from the program.
The program will target Thunder Bay, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Geraldton, Nipigon, Dryden, Atikokan, Terrace Bay, Marathon, Emo, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Manitouwadge, as well as First Nations in the region.
The first class for this new project started back in November 2021 and it will run until September 30, 2023. In order to apply, you can email Confederation College or give them a call at 807-475-6353.
This isn't the only training program Ontario is currently offering.
Through the province's Second Career Program, unemployed or laid-off Ontarians can get up to $28,000 for living expenses and education costs so they can pursue training for a new career.
Personal support workers and registered nurses can also get up to $6,000 and $10,000, respectively, in financial support to advance their careers in the long-term care sector.