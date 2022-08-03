NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario government announcement

Ontario Is Creating A Free Training Program For Auto Workers & There's A Paid Job Placement

Here's what you need to know. 👇

Toronto Associate Editor
Premier Doug Ford. Right: An auto mechanic changing tires.

Premier Doug Ford. Right: An auto mechanic changing tires.

FordNation | Facebook, Blueximages | Dreamstime

If you're looking to work in the car industry in Ontario, you might be able to get some free training.

In a news release issued on August 3, the Ontario government announced it will provide 500 people from underrepresented groups with free training to land some "well-paying jobs" in the automotive manufacturing sector.

According to the provincial government, this program will teach participants skills to land a job in machine operation, assembly, quality control and logistics.

So, this means the program will have a combo of online and on-the-job training where they can learn a variety of skills from manufacturing essentials to project management.

The free training program will also come with a three-month paid job placement through the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), which will connect participants to a position at one of their 300 businesses.

"At the end of their training, every participant will receive a job offer from a local employer leading directly to a good job and a bigger paycheque for hundreds of Ontario workers," Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference on Wednesday morning.

On top of that, the Ontario government said that the training program will be tailored to the "needs of each participant," too. Employers with this program can also get up to $4,600 in wage subsidies for each trainee they take on.

This program will be available up until March 31, 2023. Anyone interested in being part of the program can check out APMA's website to apply and to see if they are eligible for the program.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...