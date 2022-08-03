Ontario Is Creating A Free Training Program For Auto Workers & There's A Paid Job Placement
Here's what you need to know. 👇
If you're looking to work in the car industry in Ontario, you might be able to get some free training.
In a news release issued on August 3, the Ontario government announced it will provide 500 people from underrepresented groups with free training to land some "well-paying jobs" in the automotive manufacturing sector.
According to the provincial government, this program will teach participants skills to land a job in machine operation, assembly, quality control and logistics.
So, this means the program will have a combo of online and on-the-job training where they can learn a variety of skills from manufacturing essentials to project management.
The free training program will also come with a three-month paid job placement through the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), which will connect participants to a position at one of their 300 businesses.
"At the end of their training, every participant will receive a job offer from a local employer leading directly to a good job and a bigger paycheque for hundreds of Ontario workers," Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference on Wednesday morning.
On top of that, the Ontario government said that the training program will be tailored to the "needs of each participant," too. Employers with this program can also get up to $4,600 in wage subsidies for each trainee they take on.
This program will be available up until March 31, 2023. Anyone interested in being part of the program can check out APMA's website to apply and to see if they are eligible for the program.