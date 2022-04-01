The Ontario Government Is Giving 500 People Free Training & $3K To Work In Health Care
Calling all northern Ontarians.
The government of Ontario has been introducing incentives for people to join the workforce to help with labour shortages in the province.
Among those incentives has been investing over $10 million to train health care workers in Northern Ontario which was announced at the beginning of 2022.
Now, the government is yet again trying to get more people into jobs within the long-term care and health care sector, saying in a press release on Thursday that they'll be investing $7 million to provide job placement and free training opportunities to more than 500 people in northern Ontario.
"There is a critical need for PSWs in the North with nearly 400 job ads posted in the past six months. The PSW program will be two semesters long and offered in-person at Northern College campuses in Timmins, Moosonee, Kirkland Lake and Haileybury, concluding with a paid job placement," says the release.
People in the program will get up to $3,000 to help pay for expenses, and the government will be giving employers $1,000 "for each work placement they offer."
"Northern College is offering four programs that will provide workers with certification to work as health care support service workers, personal support workers (PSWs), food service workers and personal support worker assistants. All training will be free and include a paid work placement with a local employer," they said.
The province also noted in the release that the training program will run until June 2023, and those who are interested can contact Northern College about the opportunity.
"Job seekers interested in these three programs can apply to take 15-week training online before they are matched with employers in their community," the government said.
