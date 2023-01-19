Ford Plans To Make It Easier For Canadian Healthcare Workers To Move To Ontario For Work
"You arrive here with your credentials, we'll find a job immediately for you."
Healthcare workers around Canada may be able to move and work in Ontario without having to re-register.
During a press conference on Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke of new legislation that will be brought forth in February 2023 while announcing a $30 million investment into Windsor Regional Hospital.
"In February, our government will introduce new legislation that, if passed, will allow Canadian healthcare workers that are registered or licensed in another province or territory to practice in Ontario immediately without having to register again," said Ford.
According to Ford, Ontario will be the first province to introduce new "As of Right" rules, allowing healthcare workers to cut through "bureaucratic delays."
"A doctor from British Columbia or a nurse from Quebec who wants to come and work in Ontario shouldn't face barriers," said Ford.
Ford explained that healthcare workers across Canada are "highly trained" to the same standard as Ontario, and if legislation is implemented, healthcare workers with credentials registered in other provinces will be recognized immediately.
However, this allowance will only be made for healthcare workers in Canada.
In addition to allowing out-of-province workers to start immediately, new legislation in February will also allow current Ontario healthcare workers to take on more responsibility in times of need.
"Our legislation will also, if passed, make it easier for hospitals and health organizations to increase staffing levels in times of need by allowing nurses, paramedics and others to work outside of their regular responsibilities or settings. As long as they have the knowledge, skills and judgment to do so," said Ford.
Ford said they are trying to recruit as many healthcare workers as possible from around the world and shared a message to all Canadians.
"We have the greatest jurisdiction in the world to live, find a job and raise a family and become an entrepreneur as well. We welcome you with open arms. You won't have to go through any bureaucratic red tape. You arrive here with your credentials we'll find a job immediately for you."
This announcement comes after Ford recently announced his government's expansion into working with for-profit healthcare centres to cut down wait times for surgeries and procedures.