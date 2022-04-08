Ontario Is Scrapping Birth Certificate Fees For Some People & Here's Who Is Eligible
About 40,000 Ontarians qualify!
Thousands of Ontarians will no longer have to pay to get their birth certificates anymore.
On Thursday, April 7, the Ontario government announced that it will be getting rid of the $35 fee for birth certificates for roughly 40,000 residents.
"The Birth Certificate Fee Waiver Program will ensure not-for-profit partner organizations can assist Ontarians who may be experiencing homelessness or other severe financial hardships to obtain a birth certificate free of charge," the news release reads.
According to the Ford government, scrapping these fees will help vulnerable Ontarians who may face some challenges getting hold of their birth certificate or replacing a lost copy.
The program could also help solve the issue of having no mailing address or an acceptable guarantor.
"By making the Birth Certificate Fee Waiver Program permanent, the government is ensuring stability for organizations providing this service, which can now continue focusing on serving the community without having to worry about looking for other sources of funding," the announcement reads.
There are about 27 not-for-profit organizations throughout Ontario that are working with the fee waiver program, according to the provincial government, among them include health centres, shelters, and legal clinics.
What can birth certificates be used for?
Birth certificates can be used to get a variety of government documents, as they can be used to prove one's identity. The document can be used to get a Canadian passport, Social Insurance Number, a driver's licence and an Ontario health card too.
For everyone else who doesn't qualify for the waiver program, it typically costs $25 to get your birth certificate, and it takes about 15 days for processing and delivery through snail mail. Replacement birth certificates cost $10 more.
Getting a certified copy costs a bit more, ranging between $35 to $75 depending on whether you're getting it delivered through Canada Post or by courier.
There are a few ways Ontarians can apply to get their birth certificates, too, which can be done either online, through the mail, in-person or even by fax.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.