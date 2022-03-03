Ontario Government Workers Will No Longer Need To Be Vaccinated Starting April 4
They also have to return to the workplace three times a week.
The province is gradually giving Ontarians the life they once lived before COVID-19 changed the norm.
Spokesperson Richard Mullin, the president of the Treasury Board, told Narcity in an email that as of April 4, proof of vaccination or undergoing regular COVID-19 testing will be lifted for Ontario government workers- except for the high-risk congregate settings.
"This means that managers will no longer be required to collect proof of vaccination from their teams or testing for their employees who are not vaccinated," they stated.
On March 1, Ontario Public Service (OPS) shared the "OPS Return to the Workplace Plan" with all staff.
As of now, employees can work from home or voluntarily return to the workplace with the approval of their managers.
However, starting April 4, all employees who are working remotely will be asked to go into the workplace "for a minimum of three days per week."
"The health and safety of all public servants is the OPS's top priority and it continues to follow the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and ensure that all OPS workplaces adhere to public health standards," they added.
On March 1, the Ontario government removed all capacity limits on all indoor public settings and no longer require proof of vaccination.
Mask mandates are still in place. However, on Wednesday, one of the top doctors in the GTA, Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region's Medical Officer of Health, gave Ontarians some hope.
"I can share that here in Peel, if our trends were to remain the same at the time that the local masking bylaws are up for review at the end of March, I would likely not recommend the extension of them at the end of March," Dr. Loh said.
Even though Ontarians are constantly being reminded about COVID-19, many restrictions are being left behind.