Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

A COVID-19 Endemic Is 'Absolutely Possible' For Ontario But We Need To Get Through Winter

The Ontario Science Table's scientific director says it could happen by the spring.

A COVID-19 Endemic Is 'Absolutely Possible' For Ontario But We Need To Get Through Winter
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Even though the pandemic is not yet over in Ontario, it could turn into an endemic by next year.

Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, spoke to Narcity about when he expects the endemic to hit and how we need to prepare for the winter ahead.

"I believe that it's absolutely possible to reach [endemicity by] spring 2022," Dr. Jüni told Narcity. "But right now, we have a long winter between us and this spring 2022, and we need to focus on that part first."

Jüni previously told Narcity that a virus becomes endemic when the extent of immunity is high enough that sweeping public health measures aren't needed and residents can manage to coexist with COVID-19 in Ontario without challenges to our health care system.

Recently, the Science Advisory Table put out its projections of what could happen in the upcoming months if no further health measures are eased or lifted. Since Ontario is heading into the cold winter months, there is a chance that the COVID-19 situation could worsen as residents spend more time indoors and meeting up with their loved ones inside.

"I think the third dose vaccine rollout will be important, an emphasis on ventilation will be important, that you really get your space as ventilated as well as possible," Jüni said. "And then fine-tuning of capacity limits, reinforcing consistent use of vaccine certificates, encouraging of consistent use of masks in venues such as sports arenas [...] and we can get a lot better."

Already the Ontario government has decided to hit pause on the lifting of capacity limits at nightclubs, strip clubs, and bathhouses due to the high risk of getting or transmitting COVID-19 in these settings.

How Ontario will reach an endemic

The scientific director of Ontario's Science Table reminds us that the pandemic isn't yet over and that in order to get past it, everyone needs to contribute to working toward being able to coexist with COVID-19.

One way of doing so is by limiting the number of times you meet up with friends or loved ones during these cold winter months.

"If you keep your circle of friends not too extensive, and if you perhaps don't go to every dinner party you're invited to, all of that helps to decrease transmission," Dr. Jüni said.

While it doesn't have to be to the same extent as before with sticking within a small bubble, Dr. Jüni said it does make a difference if you see 60 people versus a smaller select group of friends.

"And just be aware that the pandemic is not over. Encourage people to get vaccinated, this helps," Dr. Juni continued. "When you meet, meet in places that are as safe as possible. You know, if you meet in a broom cupboard that is just badly ventilated, [that's] certainly not a good idea."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Science Table Official Says The 'Pandemic Is Not Over' & Reopening Should Be Paused

Ontario's science table also dropped its latest COVID-19 projections for the province.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The pandemic isn't over in Ontario just yet and head of Ontario's Science Advisory Table Dr. Peter Juni has told Narcity that some measures may need some "fine-tuning."

Juni explained to Narcity that while Ontario has done really well in regards to its reopening plan and COVID-19 prevention health measures (such as masking, vaccine roll-out, and its QR code vaccine certificates), Ontarians still need to actively adhere to them.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Has Paused Parts Of Its Reopening Plan & Here's What You Need To Know

Capacity limits aren't going to be lifted in some spots.

FordNation | Twitter

Ontario's reopening plan was set to lift some of its public health measures next week, but now the government is reconsidering due to growing concerns of active COVID-19 cases.

In a news release posted on November 10, the provincial government revealed that it will be pausing the next step of the reopening plan and will be holding off on lifting capacity limits at remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto School Has Been Shut Down After A Massive COVID-19 Outbreak

At least 13 cases have been confirmed amongst staff and students.

Precious Blood Catholic School | Google Maps

A Toronto school has been shut down following a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, and public health is investigating.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board reported on Sunday that Precious Blood Catholic School in Scarborough would be temporarily shutting down in-person learning and activities starting on November 8 due to an ongoing investigation by Toronto Public Health (TPH).

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Over 500 For The First Time In Nearly A Month

Ontario has administered over 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases have risen again, with the provincial government reporting 563 new cases on Friday morning.

According to Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, 314 of the confirmed cases were linked to individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 249 cases are in residents who are fully vaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less