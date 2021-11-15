A COVID-19 Endemic Is 'Absolutely Possible' For Ontario But We Need To Get Through Winter
The Ontario Science Table's scientific director says it could happen by the spring.
Even though the pandemic is not yet over in Ontario, it could turn into an endemic by next year.
Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, spoke to Narcity about when he expects the endemic to hit and how we need to prepare for the winter ahead.
"I believe that it's absolutely possible to reach [endemicity by] spring 2022," Dr. Jüni told Narcity. "But right now, we have a long winter between us and this spring 2022, and we need to focus on that part first."
Jüni previously told Narcity that a virus becomes endemic when the extent of immunity is high enough that sweeping public health measures aren't needed and residents can manage to coexist with COVID-19 in Ontario without challenges to our health care system.
Recently, the Science Advisory Table put out its projections of what could happen in the upcoming months if no further health measures are eased or lifted. Since Ontario is heading into the cold winter months, there is a chance that the COVID-19 situation could worsen as residents spend more time indoors and meeting up with their loved ones inside.
"I think the third dose vaccine rollout will be important, an emphasis on ventilation will be important, that you really get your space as ventilated as well as possible," Jüni said. "And then fine-tuning of capacity limits, reinforcing consistent use of vaccine certificates, encouraging of consistent use of masks in venues such as sports arenas [...] and we can get a lot better."
Already the Ontario government has decided to hit pause on the lifting of capacity limits at nightclubs, strip clubs, and bathhouses due to the high risk of getting or transmitting COVID-19 in these settings.
How Ontario will reach an endemic
The scientific director of Ontario's Science Table reminds us that the pandemic isn't yet over and that in order to get past it, everyone needs to contribute to working toward being able to coexist with COVID-19.
One way of doing so is by limiting the number of times you meet up with friends or loved ones during these cold winter months.
"If you keep your circle of friends not too extensive, and if you perhaps don't go to every dinner party you're invited to, all of that helps to decrease transmission," Dr. Jüni said.
While it doesn't have to be to the same extent as before with sticking within a small bubble, Dr. Jüni said it does make a difference if you see 60 people versus a smaller select group of friends.
"And just be aware that the pandemic is not over. Encourage people to get vaccinated, this helps," Dr. Juni continued. "When you meet, meet in places that are as safe as possible. You know, if you meet in a broom cupboard that is just badly ventilated, [that's] certainly not a good idea."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
