Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Laid Out Rules For Gatherings This Holiday Season & Here's What You Need To Know

The holidays are just around the corner.

Ontario Laid Out Rules For Gatherings This Holiday Season & Here's What You Need To Know
Angelo Cordeschi | Dreamstime

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Ontario government has released COVID-19 guidelines for residents to follow if they plan to gather with friends, family and loved ones.

During a November 25 press conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore urged Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and highlighted the importance of continuing public health measures like social distancing.

"Wherever you're planning on spending the holiday period in the New Year please do so safely. We're seeing the expected increase in cases and we do anticipate that they will continue to rise over the holiday period," Moore said.

"This pandemic is certainly not over, but by getting the first, second, or third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and by consistently following those public health measures that we know work, we can reduce the risk of transmission and have a happy and healthy festive season."

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings this holiday season

The Ontario government released COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season online and reminded Ontarians that there are still capacity limits in place for gatherings.

Up to 25 people can attend an indoor social gathering, while outdoor gatherings cannot exceed 100 people.

Ontario advises using outdoor spaces when possible for holiday activities this year but says that, if you can't, you should consider jotting down the names of all the guests who attend for contact tracing purposes and wear a mask and distance yourself from others who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Even at outdoor gatherings, the provincial government says to wear a mask if one is required, or if you're singing or shouting or when physical distancing isn't possible.

Gift exchanges and masking protocols

When exchanging gifts with your loved ones this year, Ontario advises you to keep 2 metres apart and wash your hands after passing around or opening presents.

The Ontario government laid out various masking protocols for fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated Ontarians for the holiday season.

"Even if fully vaccinated, Ontarians must wear a face covering and physically distance when it is required, including at indoor organized public events and in indoor public spaces (with limited exceptions)," the government website reads.

A group of fully vaccinated Ontarians can take off their masks at indoor gatherings if everyone else is comfortable, it says, but when there are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people in the room, the government recommends wearing a face covering and keeping your distance. This applies to outdoor gatherings, too.

Travelling over the holidays

Make sure to follow health guidelines for where you're going. Those who are travelling internationally should adhere to the rules and regulations laid out by the federal government.

When travelling, Ontarians are asked to think about what to do if you or someone you're travelling with becomes sick during the trip and have a plan for self-isolation, getting back home, and health care.

Ontarians who either live with or are visiting someone who is at a higher risk of becoming severely sick from COVID-19 should think about whether or not they should stay in the same place or book accommodations elsewhere.

The government also advises that all travellers be fully vaccinated and should "stay informed about the COVID-19 situation at their destination."

Seeing Santa

If you're making plans to see Santa in person this year, Ontario says it's safer to see him outside rather than indoors.

The government says to keep your mask on when you're getting your photo taken with jolly old Saint Nick (Santa should have a mask that can fit over his beard, too).

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Emergency Orders Could Now Stay In Place Until March & Here's Why

They were originally set to expire by December 1.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

It looks like the emergency orders in Ontario are potentially here to stay until the end of March.

Ontario's emergency orders were originally set to expire next week on December 1, but the government passed a motion that granted the extension.

Keep Reading Show less

The TDSB Has Now Suspended 330 Unvaccinated Workers But Some Were Exempted

"We have decided to grant temporary exemptions."

Google Maps

An update in the Toronto District School Board's vaccine policy leaves hundreds of workers suspended without pay today, but not everyone will face immediate consequences.

According to the TDSB, the new COVID-19 vaccination procedure forces any staff who've disclosed they're not vaccinated to be put on "non-disciplinary administrative leave" without pay, effective November 22, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario High Schools Will Finally Return To Normal Semesters This Winter

Starting February 2022, high schools can go back to regular course schedules!

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

The bells are ringing — it will soon be time for Ontario's high school students to head back for a more normal in-person learning experience.

On November 18, the Ontario government announced that students will be able to return to regular semesters starting this winter.

Keep Reading Show less

Multiple Ontario Regions Are Adding More COVID-19 Measures & Here's What You Need To Know

COVID-19 case surges are pushing regions to increase COVID-19 measures.

Aqnus Febriyant | Dreamstime

Four Ontario regions have added or are in the midst of reinstating restrictions locally to combat surges of COVID-19 cases.

Sudbury announced their increases in COVID-19 measures earlier this month, and Southwestern Public Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Algoma Public Health came out with plans to do the same this week.

Keep Reading Show less