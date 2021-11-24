Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Ontario's Emergency Orders Could Now Stay In Place Until March & Here's Why

They were originally set to expire by December 1.

Ontario's Emergency Orders Could Now Stay In Place Until March & Here's Why
Lester69 | Dreamstime

It looks like the emergency orders in Ontario are potentially here to stay until the end of March.

Ontario's emergency orders were originally set to expire next week on December 1, but the government passed a motion that granted the extension.

This means Premier Ford now has the power to push the emergency orders until March 28, 2022, but the cabinet will have to approve orders in 30-day blocks.

"This proposed extension would align the expiry date with the government's plan to safely reopen Ontario and manage COVID-19 for the long term," a spokesperson for Solicitor General Sylvia Jones told Narcity via email.

"The motion is to extend the government's authority for the orders to exist – individual orders continue to be required to be extended by Cabinet in 30-day increments."

"As announced in October, the government intends for remaining public health and workplace safety measures to be lifted by March 28."

There are currently 27 orders that are still in place under the Reopening Ontario Act, which includes proof of vaccine certificates and capacity limits.

The Ontario government has already hit the pause button on lifting some of its capacity limits in higher-risk settings that require proof of vaccination, which include public spaces like nightclubs, wedding receptions with dance floors, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses.

While this was originally set to lift on November 15, the provincial government decided to hold off for 28 days so they could monitor the COVID-19 situation in Ontario before deeming it safe.

The rest of the originally proposed timeline had potentially called for getting rid of masking protocols in the province as well as proof of vaccination requirements in all settings by March 28, 2022.

Several health regions across Ontario have reimposed public health measures due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the province.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ford’s Daughter Says Her Cop Husband Is Being Put On 'Unpaid Leave' For Being Unvaccinated

She says Toronto Police Services "made a very silly decision."

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, fordnation | Twitter

Krista Ford Haynes, Premier Doug Ford's daughter, has taken to Instagram to air out her grievances of her husband Dave Haynes allegedly being put on unpaid leave by the Toronto Police Services for not being vaccinated.

Haynes has been vocal throughout the pandemic about her anti-vax views and posted a story to her Instagram on Tuesday of a box filled with her husband's things with the caption, "Never thought I'd see the day. Twenty years into the job, he so faithfully served. after just earning a promotion to Staff Sergeant."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Giving Even More People Up To $28K To Train For A New Career

You can get help pursuing a new career.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

The Ontario government is offering to help even more people kick-start a new career in the wake of COVID-19's devastating economic effects.

On Monday, the province announced it would be extending its Second Career Program to help more than just laid-off and unemployed workers.

Keep Reading Show less

The TDSB Has Now Suspended 330 Unvaccinated Workers But Some Were Exempted

"We have decided to grant temporary exemptions."

Google Maps

An update in the Toronto District School Board's vaccine policy leaves hundreds of workers suspended without pay today, but not everyone will face immediate consequences.

According to the TDSB, the new COVID-19 vaccination procedure forces any staff who've disclosed they're not vaccinated to be put on "non-disciplinary administrative leave" without pay, effective November 22, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open For Ontario Children 5 To 11 Starting Tomorrow

Here's how to book.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario is gearing up to make vaccination available for children 5 to 11 years old across the province, and bookings will start on Tuesday.

This follows the recent news of Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less