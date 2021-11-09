Trending Tags

Ontario Says Some Regions Could Get More COVID-19 Restrictions Put In Place As Cases Rise

Sudbury has already seen additional restrictions put back in place.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, @celliottability | Instagram

Some parts of Ontario could very well reinstate some of its COVID-19 protective measures as a result of the uptick in cases throughout the province.

When asked about whether or not regional restrictions could go back into place across Ontario, Health Minister Christine Elliott hinted there could be a chance of that happening. However, it would be done using a regional approach.

"It is potentially possible, but we do know that there are going to be increases in cases as the weather turns colder, and that has been brought into the equation when we figured out the plan in the first place," Elliott said in a press conference on November 9.

"We know that the numbers have gone up somewhat; we anticipated that that would happen," Elliott said. "What we're seeing right now are largely regional outbreaks, which we're going to be dealing with regionally, so we're taking steps and we're monitoring it each and every day."

Ultimately, though, Elliott said it would largely be up to the local medical officers of health to make those decisions as they are more in tune with what's happening in their communities, rather than the provincial government making that call for everyone.

Ontario's top doctor Dr. Kieran Moore will still consult with local public health regions for the best course of action.

Sudbury is already reimposing some restrictions due to the amount of active COVID-19 cases within its region, and as a result has reinstated its capacity limits and physical distancing requirements at all places that require proof of vaccination.

"Obviously, no one wants to hear this news, but we need to turn back the clock and protect people and the health system," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury's medical officer of health said in a news release posted earlier today. "We are implementing these protections as a 'circuit-breaker', in an effort to interrupt chains of transmission within the community and protect local businesses and workers by—we hope—avoiding any need for more drastic measures."

As of November 8, Ontario has over 4,000 active COVID-19 cases reported across the province.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

