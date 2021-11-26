Trending Tags

Another Ontario Spot Is Issuing More COVID-19 Rules & Indoor Capacity Limits Are Shrinking

The changes will take place on Saturday.

Sfagnan | Dreamstime

Yet another region in Ontario is reinstating some stricter COVID-19 health measures due to a rise in cases.

As of November 27, a class order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. in Kingston, as well as the Frontenac and Lennox & Addington regions, implementing stricter indoor social gathering capacities at private dwellings.

Medical Officer of Health of KFL&A Public Health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, stated that there is a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area with roughly half of them coming from household settings.

"Reducing indoor gathering limits in private dwellings is prudent and necessary to prevent illness and the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Oglaza said in the November 26 announcement. "I want to thank the community for their continued vigilance and support in keeping our community safe and want to emphasize the importance of continuing to adhere to public health measures."

Under this class order, nobody is allowed to go to or host an indoor social gathering at a private space with over 10 people (and that's including the people that live there.)

Anyone who hosts an indoor gathering at their home will be responsible for keeping a list of all the people that visited including their contact information so that they can provide it to KFL&A Public Health upon request for contact tracing. They may also be called on to provide additional details about the indoor gathering if it is requested by the local public health unit.

Anyone who doesn't follow the class order can get hit with fines of up to $5,000 for each day or part of the day when this offence happens.

This is not the first region in the province to reimpose certain public health measures due to a rise of COVID-19 cases. Sudbury, Southwestern Public Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and Algoma Public Health have all reinstated some COVID-19 rules in order to curb the spread.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

