Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Another Ontario Spot Is Laying Down Stricter COVID-19 Rules With Smaller Capacity Limits

The rules will go into effect on Friday.

Another Ontario Spot Is Laying Down Stricter COVID-19 Rules With Smaller Capacity Limits
Khanh Ngo | Dreamstime

A southwestern public health unit in Ontario announced it will be reinstating certain health measures due to growing concerns of COVID-19 cases in the region.

"Given the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on the region of Windsor-Essex served by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, I am issuing these instructions to control the spread of COVID-19," Medical Officer of Health for WECHU Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, said in a letter posted on December 5.

As of December 10, indoor social gatherings will be capped at 10 people while outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people in total. These capacity limits, however, do not apply to weddings, funerals, or other religious service ceremonies.

Bars without dance floors, restaurants, and meeting and event spaces will have to cut their indoor capacities in half (by 50%) in order to make way for social distancing between tables. They will also have to put up signage of how many people are allowed inside.

The health unit is also encouraging work-from-home measures for employees, too, so that it can reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission between workers. Dr. Nesathurai recommends that this be done by opting for online meetings and implementing physical distancing in break rooms as well as staggering breaks and lunches, too.

Workplaces also have to actively screen their employees for COVID-19, make sure they're following masking protocols, following a proof of vaccination status report where applicable, and maintain a contact list of all attendees at the workplace (including guests) with their names and contact information.

On December 3, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex-Windsor EMS and WECHU announced there are longer wait times for health care due to capacity pressures at their hospitals.

"Hospitals are reporting significant bed capacity concerns amid not only rising COVID-19 cases but also a recent surge in respiratory ailments," the health officials wrote. "Although emergency cases are always attended to rapidly and receive immediate medical treatment, patients should expect that wait times and treatment for any ailments other than emergencies will be much longer than usual. Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual."

Last month, Health Minister Christine Elliott said local public health units might have to reinstate COVID-19 measures in order to mitigate the uptick in cases. Other regions that have reimplemented these rules so far include KFL&A Health Unit, Sudbury, Algoma Public Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and Southwestern Public Health.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Not Yet Changing COVID-19 Measures As 4 Possible Omicron Cases Are Investigated

Dr. Kieran Moore provided an update about the new variant recently found in the country.

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

Ontario is now investigating four other possible cases of the Omicron variant, a day after the news that the new COVID-19 variant first appeared in Canada.

On November 28, the Ontario government confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant were found in Ottawa, both following recent travel from Nigeria.

Keep Reading Show less

Another Ontario Spot Is Issuing More COVID-19 Rules & Indoor Capacity Limits Are Shrinking

The changes will take place on Saturday.

Sfagnan | Dreamstime

Yet another region in Ontario is reinstating some stricter COVID-19 health measures due to a rise in cases.

As of November 27, a class order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. in Kingston, as well as the Frontenac and Lennox & Addington regions, implementing stricter indoor social gathering capacities at private dwellings.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Laid Out Rules For Gatherings This Holiday Season & Here's What You Need To Know

The holidays are just around the corner.

Angelo Cordeschi | Dreamstime

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Ontario government has released COVID-19 guidelines for residents to follow if they plan to gather with friends, family and loved ones.

During a November 25 press conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore urged Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and highlighted the importance of continuing public health measures like social distancing.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Emergency Orders Could Now Stay In Place Until March & Here's Why

They were originally set to expire by December 1.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

It looks like the emergency orders in Ontario are potentially here to stay until the end of March.

Ontario's emergency orders were originally set to expire next week on December 1, but the government passed a motion that granted the extension.

Keep Reading Show less