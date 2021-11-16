Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Another Ontario Spot Has Put More Health Measures Back Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Capacity limits and stricter masking will kick into effect in the area on November 17.

Another Ontario Spot Has Put More Health Measures Back Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases
Google Maps

Yet another public health unit in Ontario is reinstating some of its public health measures due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.

"In response to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Algoma, and especially in the municipality of Sault Ste. Marie, Algoma Public Health is taking further action to curb the spread of the virus, prevent severe illness and death in our communities, and protect health system capacity," officials of the public health unit said in a November 15 news release.

With the support of Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, Algoma Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Loo is amending certain rules for COVID-19 — and some even come with hefty fines.

"To date, the surge has been primarily located in Sault Ste Marie with over 85% of [Algoma's] cases in the past 7 days occurring within the city," Loo wrote in instructions laid out by Algoma Public Health for business in the area. "Transmission is occurring throughout the community in workplaces, schools, sport and recreational settings, health care settings, and within vulnerable populations. Since no single setting or sector is driving the increase, broad measures are required to reduce the number of contacts people have with one another."

Anyone who either has COVID-19 or has a suspected COVID-19 infection is now legally ordered to isolate. This also applies to those who are identified as a close contact of an infected person. Anyone who doesn't follow this legal order could face a fine of up to $5,000 for each day or part of each day they continue to break the rules.

Starting on November 17, businesses and organizations in Sault Ste. Marie will have to put back capacity limits and social distancing requirements that were recently lifted by the Ontario government. This measure also applies to businesses that chose to opt-in to requiring proof of vaccination. They will also be responsible for implementing stricter masking requirements both indoors and outdoors.

Lastly, starting on November 19, anyone 12 years old and older will have to show proof of vaccination and government-issued ID at indoor venues when they are involved with an organized sport, whether that means you're part of the team or a spectator in the stands. This does not apply to organized school sports unless they're being played off of school grounds.

Earlier this month, Sudbury reintroduced "time-limited measures" like capacity limits and physical distancing due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Health Minister Christine Elliott said that local public health units might have to do this too as an increase in cases is expected as the weather gets colder.

From Your Site Articles

A COVID-19 Endemic Is 'Absolutely Possible' For Ontario But We Need To Get Through Winter

The Ontario Science Table's scientific director says it could happen by the spring.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Even though the pandemic is not yet over in Ontario, it could turn into an endemic by next year.

Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, spoke to Narcity about when he expects the endemic to hit and how we need to prepare for the winter ahead.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Official Says The 'Pandemic Is Not Over' & Reopening Should Be Paused

Ontario's science table also dropped its latest COVID-19 projections for the province.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The pandemic isn't over in Ontario just yet and head of Ontario's Science Advisory Table Dr. Peter Juni has told Narcity that some measures may need some "fine-tuning."

Juni explained to Narcity that while Ontario has done really well in regards to its reopening plan and COVID-19 prevention health measures (such as masking, vaccine roll-out, and its QR code vaccine certificates), Ontarians still need to actively adhere to them.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Has Paused Parts Of Its Reopening Plan & Here's What You Need To Know

Capacity limits aren't going to be lifted in some spots.

FordNation | Twitter

Ontario's reopening plan was set to lift some of its public health measures next week, but now the government is reconsidering due to growing concerns of active COVID-19 cases.

In a news release posted on November 10, the provincial government revealed that it will be pausing the next step of the reopening plan and will be holding off on lifting capacity limits at remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Over 500 For The First Time In Nearly A Month

Ontario has administered over 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario's daily COVID-19 cases have risen again, with the provincial government reporting 563 new cases on Friday morning.

According to Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, 314 of the confirmed cases were linked to individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 249 cases are in residents who are fully vaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less