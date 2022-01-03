Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Ontario Is Pausing All Non-Urgent Surgeries As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

New restrictions start on January 5.

Ontario Is Pausing All Non-Urgent Surgeries As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Ontario is pausing all surgeries and procedures that are not urgently required starting this week.

The Ontario government announced on January 3 that the province is moving back to step two of the Roadmap to Reopen starting January 5 at 12:01 a.m. until at least January 26 with some slight adjustments due to the condition of COVID-19 in the province.

As part of the move toward tighter restrictions — which include a return to remote learning, closing down restaurants, bars and gyms, and tighter capacity and gathering limits — the province will also pause non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

On January 5, Ontario is reinstating the directive that instructs hospitals to "pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures in order to preserve critical care and human resource capacity," according to a government handout.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott acknowledged in a press conference on Monday that Ontario has hit all-time high COVID-19 numbers and that that number is expected to grow in the next few days.

"This rapid rise of Omicron cases, combined with staff absenteeism due to Omicron infection and exposure, could result in the province's hospital capacity becoming overwhelmed if further action isn't taken to curb transmission," said Elliott.

The Ontario government's response to shut down non-urgent surgeries and procedures is a part of an overall response to an "alarming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations."

According to the government, "The rapid rise of Omicron cases, which may soon number in the hundreds of thousands, could result in the province's hospital capacity becoming overwhelmed if further action isn't taken to curb transmission. When one in 100 cases goes to hospital, it means that with this rapid increase in transmission the number of new cases requiring hospitalization will also rapidly increase daily."

"For example, 50,000 cases per day would mean 500 hospital admissions per day."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Will Now Reimburse Some Bills For Restos & Gyms While They Are Closed

Other businesses at 50% capacity can also cash in.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

Restaurant owners, gym owners, and businesses were impacted by the new restrictions that were announced on Monday, but the Ontario government is trying to sweeten the deal with cash or, more accurately, rebate money.

The Ontario government announced that the province will return to a modified version of step 2 this week.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Heading Into A Modified Step 2 This Week & Here's Everything You Need To Know

Your plans for this month are probably cancelled.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If your New Year's resolution was to be more social, hit the gym or dine at a new restaurant, you may be out of luck for the next little while as the province enters a modified step two of the Roadmap to Reopen.

The Ontario government just announced that new restrictions will be put into place to combat increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and the quickly spreading Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What The New Public Health Measures Mean For Weddings & Funerals In Ontario

The new measures start on January 5.

Joshua Rainey | Dreamstime, Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario just announced several new public health measures for the province, including scaling back the capacity limits at indoor weddings and funerals.

On January 3, the Ford administration said it will be going back to a modified version of Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen starting this coming Wednesday, January 5 at 12:01 a.m. Among the restrictions is the shrinking of capacity limits at indoor weddings, funerals and religious services to 50% capacity of the room they're held in.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Shrinking Gathering Sizes To Even Less People & Here's The Whole Breakdown

New restrictions start on January 5.

FordNation | Facebook

You might want to rethink your guest list for the next party you host at your house because the Ontario government is cutting gathering sizes down again starting on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Ford administration unveiled a plethora of stricter public health measures amid concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron variant, and among them are smaller gathering sizes.

Keep Reading Show less