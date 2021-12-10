Ontario Releases New Guidance On Holiday Gatherings To Prevent A 'Super-Spreading Event'
The chief medical officer of health says you should wear a mask when visiting your grandparents.
The holidays are right around the corner, and Ontario just released guidance on how to safely celebrate with friends and family as COVID-19 cases rise and amid concerns of the Omicron variant.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is asking Ontarians to keep "social contacts to a minimum" during the holidays.
In a press conference on December 10, Dr. Moore said they "do not want this holiday season to become a super-spreading event."
"I know with the holidays approaching, people must be concerned about what this means about getting together with family and friends," he said. "Please keep your social contacts to a minimum. Your gatherings should be small, and you should limit the number of gatherings you attend."
Moore advised Ontarians who are planning on hosting any holiday gatherings to ensure all attendees are vaccinated "especially if seniors or immunocompromised people are attending."
If you are planning on celebrating with "vulnerable people," Moore said masks should be worn regardless of vaccination status. He also asked employers to encourage employees to work from home whenever possible.
The Government of Ontario also announced it would be tightening COVID-19 restrictions by strengthening proof of vaccination requirements, expanding its rollout of booster doses, and making the verification process for medical exemptions more stringent.
On of Thursday, Ontario reported nearly 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number recorded in over six months.