Just Over Half Of Ontarians Say They Will Only Celebrate The Holidays With Their Household

Only 7% of people say they will be celebrating with no restrictions this year.

Photo694 | Dreamstime, Anjelagr | Dreamstime

The holidays are quickly approaching and just over 50% of Ontarians say they won't be celebrating with anyone outside of their household this year.

A new Forum poll conducted on December 14 says residents of Ontario "are limiting the people they celebrate with" this holiday season.

51% of people in Ontario say they will be celebrating the holidays with their "immediate household," and 42% of people say they will still be celebrating with their household members and their extended family, according to the New Forum poll.

COVID-19 cases are rising in Ontario, and concerns over the Omricron variant have led the Ontario government to recently tighten restrictions around capacity limits, curfew times for restaurants and more.

It seems in light of the current situation, only 7% of Ontarians will be celebrating like it's 2019 with no restrictions at all, according to the poll.

New capacity limits for gatherings may impact your holiday plans depending on how large your family is. Under new restrictions, social gatherings can only consist of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

On the bright side, this means a large chunk of people may get away from answering the parade of questions in line with "Are you dating anyone?" from their extended family members while adhering to the new capacity limits.

When it comes to travel in the new year, one in three people are planning an international trip 6 to 12 months from now, according to the poll.

"The Forum Poll™, conducted by Forum Research, was based on a computer-assisted web survey of 1,001 residents in Ontario aged 18 years and above, recruited from the Forum Poll Panel."

