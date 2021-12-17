Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario reopening

Ontario Restaurants Will Have Strict Curfews & Other Rules In Place Starting This Weekend

The changes will kick in this Sunday.

Ontario Restaurants Will Have Strict Curfews & Other Rules In Place Starting This Weekend
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Oxana Brinzova | Dreamstime

You won't be able to stay at your favourite bar until 2 a.m. starting soon, and you might want to take a rain check on any New Year's Eve plans.

The Ontario government just announced additional measures will be put in place in response to the Omicron variant, and restaurants, bars and establishments serving food or drink will be getting a whole host of new restrictions.

Starting December 19 at 12:01 a.m., restaurants and bars will be required to operate at 50% indoor capacity and close by 11 p.m. However, take-out and delivery will still be allowed beyond that time.

Guests will only be able to sit down with up to 10 people per table and they must stay seated. Dancing will not be permitted except for "workers and performers," according to a government news release.

If you're looking to get a late nightcap, you may want to do it at home.

The sale of alcohol will not be allowed after 10 p.m. and consumption will be restricted after 11 p.m.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott acknowledged this was "not an easy decision to make before the holidays" but said that "the evidence is clear that further public health measures are required to slow the spread of Omicron and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed."

To help restaurants, bars and other establishments with liquor licences, the government is "cutting wholesale prices for the alcohol they purchase from the LCBO," to save them "an effective 20 per cent when compared to retail prices."

On Friday, the Ontario government also announced that informal social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors as of December 19.

From Your Site Articles

Here's What You Need To Know About Ontario's New COVID-19 Restrictions Starting This Weekend

New rules come into effect on December 19.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Starting this weekend, Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions will start and there are updated rules around gatherings, restaurants and other businesses.

The provincial government announced additional measures on December 17 that are meant to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Restrictions In BC Are About To Get Much Stricter & Here's Everything That Will Change

It's in response to the Omicron variant.

ProvinceofBC | Youtube, Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime

A whole lot of new COVID-19 restrictions are coming into effect in B.C. on Monday in an attempt to control the spread of the new Omicron variant.

In an announcement on Friday, health officials introduced limits on indoor gatherings to up to 10 people, ordered all New Years' Eve parties and events to be cancelled, and implemented a 50% capacity limit on all events with more than 1,000 people attending.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Capacity Limits Are Shrinking Even More In Some Spots Along With New Rules

Malls, grocery stores and restaurants will be affected!

Premier of Ontario | YouTube, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Ontario is tightening up restrictions to limit the number of people flocking to malls, restaurants, and even grocery stores starting this weekend.

On Friday, the provincial government announced that Ontario's capacity limits would face significant cuts at various high-traffic locations, with new rules for families hoping to gather this Christmas as well.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Cutting Down Its Gathering Limits & It'll Likely Affect Your Holiday Plans

The restrictions go into place on December 19.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, FordNation | Facebook

Well, it's official, the Ontario government just announced it is putting down stricter COVID-19 public health measures, and it could throw a wrench to your holiday gatherings this year.

Due to growing concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the rise of cases within the province, the Ontario government announced on December 17 that it will be putting down more measures, including social gathering limits.

Keep Reading Show less