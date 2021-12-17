Ontario Restaurants Will Have Strict Curfews & Other Rules In Place Starting This Weekend
The changes will kick in this Sunday.
You won't be able to stay at your favourite bar until 2 a.m. starting soon, and you might want to take a rain check on any New Year's Eve plans.
The Ontario government just announced additional measures will be put in place in response to the Omicron variant, and restaurants, bars and establishments serving food or drink will be getting a whole host of new restrictions.
Starting December 19 at 12:01 a.m., restaurants and bars will be required to operate at 50% indoor capacity and close by 11 p.m. However, take-out and delivery will still be allowed beyond that time.
Guests will only be able to sit down with up to 10 people per table and they must stay seated. Dancing will not be permitted except for "workers and performers," according to a government news release.
If you're looking to get a late nightcap, you may want to do it at home.
The sale of alcohol will not be allowed after 10 p.m. and consumption will be restricted after 11 p.m.
Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott acknowledged this was "not an easy decision to make before the holidays" but said that "the evidence is clear that further public health measures are required to slow the spread of Omicron and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed."
To help restaurants, bars and other establishments with liquor licences, the government is "cutting wholesale prices for the alcohol they purchase from the LCBO," to save them "an effective 20 per cent when compared to retail prices."
On Friday, the Ontario government also announced that informal social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors as of December 19.