Ontario Officials Will Patrol Bars & Restos On NYE To Crack Down On Health Measures

The AGCO will be sending their "compliance officials" across the province.

Ontario Officials Will Patrol Bars & Restos On NYE To Crack Down On Health Measures
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Celebrating New Year's Eve in Ontario might look a little different this year as restaurants and bars will be adhering to strict public health measures due to the Omicron variant in the province.

On the day before New Year's Eve, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario announced that their "compliance officials" will be out and about at restaurants and bars across the province to make sure they're adhering to the current public health measures.

As of December 19, the Ontario government has implemented health measures that require all restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments to operate at half of their usual indoor capacity and shut down by 11 p.m.

The mandatory last call for alcohol sales is at 10 p.m., so both measures could dampen traditional NYE toasts at midnight.

Lastly, tables will be capped at 10 people, and all guests must stay seated at their own table.

"Liquor licensed businesses have an important role to play in keeping communities safe and the hospitality sector open," AGCO officials wrote in the statement.

"Although the vast majority of Ontario's licensed establishments have been operating responsibly throughout the pandemic, the AGCO has had to take regulatory action against a number of establishments that have not, including the suspension or revocation of their liquor licence."

The AGCO noted, however, that Ontarians can still order booze when placing a takeout order, which can include mixed cocktails and growlers. Plus, delivery and takeout across the province are still allowed after 11 p.m.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

