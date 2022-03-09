Ontario Is Going To Announce A New Plan To 'Live And Manage COVID-19' Today
Mask mandates will reportedly be lifted by the end of the month.
The province is taking another step in returning to normal. The Ontario government is set to announce a new plan to "live and manage COVID-19" on Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, is set to make the announcement today at 11 a.m., while Doug Ford is set to speak at 10 a.m.
One of the main topics of this announcement is reportedly going to be about masking mandates, according to the Toronto Star.
Sources claim that residents will no longer have to wear face coverings in multiple locations such as shops, restaurants and schools, starting on March 21.
Last week, Dr. Moore stated that he was looking towards ending mask mandates by the end of the month.
"Because the trends look so good, we can anticipate, if the trends continue, removing mandatory masking by the end of March," he stated.
"We are removing measures because of the high vaccination rate," Moore continued. "That does not mean that the virus isn't going to try to continue to circulate. There will be an ongoing risk in the coming weeks and months."
"The risk remains, but it's at a much lower rate. I do believe the highest risk is behind us."
The announcement follows Ontario loosening other COVID-19 rules. On March 1, vaccine certificates ended across the province.
However, businesses are able to continue to implement proof of vaccination if they wish to do so.
On February 17, the government also lifted other health measures such as gathering sizes and capacity limits in places where proof of vaccination was required.