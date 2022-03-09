Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario reopening

Ontario Is Going To Announce A New Plan To 'Live And Manage COVID-19' Today

Mask mandates will reportedly be lifted by the end of the month.

Doug Ford and Christine Elliott making an announcement.

Doug Ford and Christine Elliott making an announcment.

fordnation | Twitter

The province is taking another step in returning to normal. The Ontario government is set to announce a new plan to "live and manage COVID-19" on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, is set to make the announcement today at 11 a.m., while Doug Ford is set to speak at 10 a.m.

One of the main topics of this announcement is reportedly going to be about masking mandates, according to the Toronto Star.

Sources claim that residents will no longer have to wear face coverings in multiple locations such as shops, restaurants and schools, starting on March 21.

Last week, Dr. Moore stated that he was looking towards ending mask mandates by the end of the month.

"Because the trends look so good, we can anticipate, if the trends continue, removing mandatory masking by the end of March," he stated.

"We are removing measures because of the high vaccination rate," Moore continued. "That does not mean that the virus isn't going to try to continue to circulate. There will be an ongoing risk in the coming weeks and months."

"The risk remains, but it's at a much lower rate. I do believe the highest risk is behind us."

The announcement follows Ontario loosening other COVID-19 rules. On March 1, vaccine certificates ended across the province.

However, businesses are able to continue to implement proof of vaccination if they wish to do so.

On February 17, the government also lifted other health measures such as gathering sizes and capacity limits in places where proof of vaccination was required.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...