Ontario Science Table Says The 4th Wave Has 'Flattened' But Cases In Children Are Rising

Test positivity is at 2.7 percent, it says.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the fourth wave "has flattened due to continued public health measures and vaccination but cases in children are increasing" in a COVID-19 projection update on Tuesday.

According to the report's findings, Ontario's COVID-19 test positivity is at a seven-day average of 2.7 percent and vaccination coverage is slowly increasing.

Ontario hospitals and ICU occupancy have also been stable for "several weeks" according to the report, and ICU occupancy is estimated to range "from under 200 beds to over 300 beds by the end of October."

Although, the report notes that "the risk of contracting COVID-19, being hospitalized for COVID-19, and entering the ICU is several times higher for unvaccinated individuals."

In children 5 to 11 years old, who are ineligible to be vaccinated, COVID-19 cases have steadily increased since the end of August.

Since the start of school, the reports say testing rates have also increased in Ontario.

While the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says new cases, ICU occupancy, and hospitalization are not increasing, it says "there is a wide range for case projections, reflecting the fragile situation and high degree of instability as colder weather approaches with more time indoors."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

