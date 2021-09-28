Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News

26% Of Canadians Think The Worst Of The Pandemic Is Yet To Come, A New Survey Says

And the pessimism is growing still. 😬

26% Of Canadians Think The Worst Of The Pandemic Is Yet To Come, A New Survey Says
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

More Canadians are pessimistic about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic than they have been in months, new survey data suggests.

An online survey from Leger conducted in early September says that 26% of Canadians think the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us — the highest percentage of people with that belief since April.

Twenty-one percent of the 1,549 respondents said they think that Canada is currently experiencing the worst of the pandemic, with both viewpoints trending upwards as the country's fourth wave continues.

Still, despite the pessimism, the most commonly held belief among those surveyed is that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is now behind Canada, with 36% of respondents selecting that answer.

But seeing as that figure was above 60% just a few months ago, another pandemic winter might put a dent in that optimism yet.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Fourth Wave of COVID-19 Is Going To Be 'Substantial' According To Experts

Daily cases could reach 9,000 by October in a worst-case scenario.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

New modelling is shedding some light on the impact of Ontario's fourth wave of COVID-19, and according to experts, it could be "substantial."

In the modelling released on September 1 by Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, experts confirmed the province is indeed in a fourth wave and that daily case counts could creep up to 9,000 by October.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Science Table Warns COVID-19 Cases Could Hit Up To 1,300 A Day In The Next Few Weeks

"Thanks to the vaccine rollout, we will not see the same amount of ICU occupancy."

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

A new warning from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says daily case numbers could reach 1,300 by next month.

Dr. Peter Jüni, the table's scientific director, told CP24 on Monday that the Delta variant could cause cases to double over the next 22 days as the province struggles to contend with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Top Docs Reveal What A Fourth Wave Will Look Like As COVID-19 Cases Slowly Rise

Unvaccinated people under 60 will be at a greater risk this fall.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime , Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario's top doctors have started to discuss what a fourth wave of COVID-19 will look like this fall in the province.

During a press conference on August 10, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, confirmed that cases will most likely surge this fall and have already started to slowly climb.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's New COVID-19 Cases Just Spiked Over 500 For The First Time This Summer

The majority of new cases were in unvaccinated individuals.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The Ontario government has just reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases the province has seen all summer.

Christine Elliott, minister of health, has revealed that the province is reporting 513 new cases on Thursday. Out of these cases, 360 are in unvaccinated individuals and 56 are in partially vaccinated individuals.

Keep Reading Show less