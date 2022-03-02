A GTA Doctor Says He'll 'Likely Not Recommend' Extending The Mask Mandate After March
Ontario will be reviewing the mask mandate in the next few weeks.
Even though there has been no official announcement yet about when the mask mandate will end in Ontario, one top doctor in the GTA has already said he'll likely not recommend keeping them around after its expiry date at the end of March.
"I can share that here in Peel if our trends were to remain the same at the time that the local masking bylaws are up for review at the end of March, I would likely not recommend the extension of them at the end of March," Peel Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said during the City of Brampton's weekly COVID-19 update on March 2.
"However, we need to continue to watch the trends carefully."
Loh also noted how helpful the mask mandates have been throughout the pandemic, and especially helped reduce the spread and severity of the virus from person to person.
As of March 1, Ontario removed all proof of vaccination requirements and also lifted all of its remaining capacity limits at various indoor venues.
While several public health measures have eased up in the province, the question still remains the same for how much longer Ontarians will have to mask up whenever they go to an indoor public setting.
In an emailed statement, the executive director of media relations to Premier Doug Ford's office told Narcity that Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, will be "reviewing the masking mandate in the coming weeks and provide an update after that."
CP24 reports that Premier Ford has said that the province is "not far away" from getting rid of its mask mandate that's been in place since July 2020.