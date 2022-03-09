Mask Mandates Are Lifting Across Canada & Here's What It Looks Like
You may see a lot more faces this spring.
Say hello to showing your face in public once again! Mask mandates are lifting in Canada, along with other COVID-19 restrictions, in the coming weeks and every province has a slightly different reopening plan.
On March 9, the Ontario government announced that it will be putting an end to all COVID-19 measures in the following weeks.
All Ontario provincial mask mandates will be dropped, including the requirement for schools, starting on March 21. During the announcement that the rules will be eased, Premier Doug Ford said that "we've got to move on."
Across Canada, other provinces have also announced that mask rules will be lifted soon including Manitoba which will get rid of the requirement on March 15 and Quebec which will axe the rule in most public spaces by mid-April.
Going a step further, other provinces including Alberta and Saskatchewan have already gotten rid of COVID-19 measures.
Alberta has scrapped all capacity limits in all indoor venues asides from high-risk places like hospitals. Plus, vaccine and mask mandates have also been dropped.
Saskatchewan announced a similar plan, with all COVID-19 mandates getting the boot except for in a few cases such as a positive test.
In Atlantic Canada, all restrictions are set to disappear this spring, with each province working on a different timeline.
In Nova Scotia, mask mandates and all other restrictions are set to be dropped on March 21.
A similar timeline is in place in New Brunswick with all mandates going away on March 14, the same date that Newfoundland & Labrador is expecting to end all restrictions.
The latest date that all restrictions are being lifted for an Atlantic province is set to be April 7 in P.E.I.
Lastly, B.C. has no announced plan for when mandates will be dropped in the province but has scrapped gathering limits.