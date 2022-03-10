BC Is Announcing A Timeline For Dropping Mask Mandates & The Vaccine Card Today
Mask mandates have been in effect in B.C. since last summer, and proof-of-vaccination since September.
B.C. health officials are set to lay out a timeline for when mask mandates and the province's proof-of-vaccination system can end on Thursday, March 10.
Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, will provide the highly-anticipated update to the province at 12.30 p.m. PT.
Mask mandates have been in effect across the province since the summer of 2021, while the proof-of-vaccination has been mandatory in many settings since September.
B.C. is the last province in Canada to announce its plans on lifting COVID-19 restrictions.
In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney announced that they were lifting "almost all" restrictions from March 1.The province moved to step two of its path "back to normal" as the "vast majority" of the remaining public health measures were lifted.
On Wednesday, March 9, B.C. reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.
The 14 deaths came alongside another decline in hospitalizations. The number of patients in B.C. hospitals testing positive for COVID-19 is now 405, down from 419 on Tuesday.
A total of 58 patients are currently in intensive care units, down from 63 the day before.
The province also said that 93.7% of of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 91.3% have received their second dose.
More than half (58.2%) of all eligible adults in B.C. have also received their third booster dose.