Mask Mandates In BC Are Officially Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know
Proof-of-vaccination requirements will be lifted next month, too.
People in B.C. will no longer have to wear a mask or face covering in bars and restaurants across the province on Friday, March 11.
Adrian Dix, minister of health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, announced a roadmap for the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline.
Effective March 11 at 12.01 a.m., B.C. is removing its face coverings order, which was previously required in indoor public spaces, school spaces and post-secondary spaces and at inside events.
Long-term care visitation rules are also being lifted, allowing people to visit loved ones in care homes without restrictions.
COVID-19 Update for March 10, 2022Province of BC | YouTube
The province's orders restricting overnight camps for children, and another order on faith gathering capacity limits, were also lifted.
For rules in schools, child care guidelines are being revised and the rules for K-12 students will also be eased, effective after spring break.
The province's proof-of-vaccination system, the B.C. Vaccine Card, will no longer be required from April 8.
However, the province did say that "ongoing surveillance" will happen in the fall months in 2022 to "inform prevention and control".
On March 9, B.C. reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.
The 14 deaths came alongside another decline in hospitalizations. The number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 is now 405, down from 419 on Tuesday.
A total of 58 patients are currently in intensive care, down from 63 the day before.