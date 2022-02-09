Sections

Saskatchewan Is Scrapping Vaccine Mandates 'To Heal Divisions' & Here's What It'll Look Like

The premier says the benefits of the policies "no longer outweigh the costs."

Trending Staff Writer
@premierescottmoe | Instagram, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Saskatchewan will begin scrapping COVID-19 restrictions in just a few days' time — starting with vaccine mandates — Premier Scott Moe confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on February 8, Moe said, "Today, with Omicron, the benefits of the proof of vaccination policy no longer outweigh the costs."

The premier pointed to divisions over COVID-19 vaccine mandates in families and communities in Saskatchewan, as well as across the wider country.

"This policy most certainly has run its course," he continued, adding that it's “time to heal the divisions in our communities over vaccination.”

The premier announced that effective at 12:01 a.m. on February 14, all provincial vaccine requirements and the negative test policy will no longer be in effect.

A press release on the rule change says that all businesses, venues, workplaces and other public areas will no longer require visitors to show proof of vaccination or of a negative test before entering.

However, the province will still give out proof of vaccination for residents who might need them for travel or other reasons.

"The remaining public health orders requiring masking in indoor public spaces will remain in effect until the end of February," the notice adds.


This makes Saskatchewan the second province in Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates after Alberta ended their vaccine passport program on February 9.

Moe also stressed individual choices in the coming weeks and how locals should respect the vaccination and COVID-19 precaution choices of others.

“Let’s not judge our neighbour because they may be vaccinated or because they may not be vaccinated,” he said, adding that the same applies to mask-wearing.

“Whenever someone is doing their own personal risk assessment [...] they may come back with a different decision than what you might arrive at and that different conclusion [...] should not be judged. It should be respected and it should be accepted."

While the regulations are disappearing, the province is still encouraging residents to wear masks, stay home when they’re sick and get vaccinated with a third dose when it’s available to them.

Proof of vaccination policies rolled across Canada in the summer of 2021 on federal and provincial levels and have become one of the driving factors for the Freedom Convoy protests that have been taking place across Canada since January.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

