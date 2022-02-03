Ontario's Top Doctor Thinks Annual COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Around For 'Several Years'
The annual dose will help protect hospitals.
COVID-19 vaccines might be more like flu shots in the coming years.
In a press conference on Thursday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said he thinks annual COVID-19 doses will happen for the "next several years" as the virus becomes normalized.
"I do think we will also have the addition of an annual vaccine for the next several years just to maintain immune protection against any surges of hospitalizations," said Moore.
The doctor is also "looking forward to hearing from immunization companies" to see if the vaccine will be able to be incorporated into a flu shot to make it easier for patients.
Moore attributes the annual shot as a form of protection for hospitals that have experienced many issues over the pandemic, including surges, staffing shortages, and more.
The doctor also says it will "take time" for society to lessen the fear of Omicron and normalize living with COVID-19.
As the province continues to live with the virus, he also believes that there are some basic practices that will continue over time.
"I think some of the basic tenets that we've learned over the last few years we will maintain, especially going into the fall, of hand hygiene and distancing. Many of us will continue to wear masks even if they are not mandated at that time."
Moore believes that over time proof of immunization will not be required to enter "certain venues." Although the federal government will control how travel will come into play with proof of vaccination.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.