Health Canada Authorized A New COVID-19 Vaccine & It's 90% Effective At Preventing Symptoms
The government says it has met Canada's "stringent" requirements.
Health Canada has just authorized a new COVID-19 vaccine and based on clinical trials, it's 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe disease.
On Thursday, February 17, Health Canada announced that Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 years old and older.
"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, the Department has determined that this vaccine meets Canada's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," said Health Canada.
The vaccine is protein-based and is meant to be administered as part of a two-dose regimen spaced 21 days apart.
It's also shown some success against the Omicron variant, which caused a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world.
"While additional confirmatory data is needed, preliminary and exploratory data shows that Nuvaxovid does produce neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant," Health Canada said.
Health Canada said it and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to monitor the vaccine once it's on the market and they will take action should any safety concerns come up.
The other four vaccines currently available to Canadians are AstraZeneca Vaxzevria, Moderna Spikevax, Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), according to Health Canada.
As of February 6, 2022, 79.36% of Canada's total population is fully vaccinated, while 84.21% have at least their first dose. As well, 42.58% of the country are fully vaccinated and have an additional dose, which the government is currently urging Canadians to get.
"With the Omicron variant widespread in Canada, an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster dose will also help protect you from severe COVID-19 disease," the government website says.
"If you’re eligible, it’s important to get a booster dose as soon as possible."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
