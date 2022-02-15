Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 bc

The BC Vaccine Card & 7 More COVID-19 Rules That Remain In Place Until Next Month

They are being reviewed in March.

Vancouver Editor
The BC Vaccine Card & 7 More COVID-19 Rules That Remain In Place Until Next Month
Province of British Columbia | Flikr, tara1202456 | Dreamstime

While some COVID-19 restrictions are easing in B.C., there are rules that are staying in place for now. These restrictions will be reviewed on March 15 and again on April 12.

Previous to Tuesday's announcement, Dr. Bonnie Henry hinted at lifting restrictions and said at a press conference that it would be led by science and data.

In the past, she also has said that by spring Omicron could lead to the pandemic becoming endemic. Now, with spring almost here, things are changing.

As of Wednesday, February 16 at 11.59 p.m., the province is changing its current COVID-19 rules. Indoor personal gatherings can return to normal without limits, both indoor and outdoor gatherings have full capacity, sports tournaments have no restrictions, and there is full capacity allowed at restaurants and bars.

Aside from those major changes though, other rules remain in place.

You will still need your BC Vaccine Card to enter into most restaurants and events. Masks are required in indoor settings, too.

Businesses also have to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

There is still an industrial camp order, as well as restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities, faith community gatherings, and overnight camps for children.

The province reported 2,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Across the province right now, there are 803 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 119 in intensive care.

More than 90% of British Columbians aged 12 and up have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% have their booster dose.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

covid-19 british columbia

BC Could Lift COVID-19 Restrictions This Week With 'Science' & Data Leading The Decision

The province also expanded its vaccine mandate.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

B.C. is going to be updating its COVID-19 restrictions this week, and some may be eased.

The province also just expanded its vaccine mandate to include all regulated health professionals regulated, who have until March 24 to get vaccinated.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 bc

The COVID-19 Anti-Viral Pill Paxlovid Is Now In BC & Here's Who Is Eligible To Receive It

"This is another positive step forward in our COVID-19 journey."

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

The COVID-19 anti-viral pill called Paxlovid is now available in B.C. to treat some people who are battling COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, Health Canada approved the oral medication that can be used at home to treat COVID-19, to help prevent serious illness. The medication is a combination of two different drugs, called nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.

Keep ReadingShow less
vaccine passport

BC COVID-19 Restrictions Are Easing But You'll Need Your Vaccine Passport Until The Summer

Dr. Bonnie Henry said there is a chance of the vaccine card program coming to an end sooner.

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

Some COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. will be eased, but you'll still need to bring your vaccine passport with you until the end of June if you're accessing most indoor places, going to restaurants, and attending indoor events.

On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave the province an update on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 bc

BC Is Now Dealing With COVID-19 Like The 'Common Cold' & Here's What Their New Advice Is

"We are all close contacts of somebody with the virus."

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

The B.C. government said that they are now treating COVID-19 more like the "common cold".

In a press conference on Friday, January 21, Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed how they are dealing with the ongoing pandemic, and surge of Omicron cases.

Keep ReadingShow less