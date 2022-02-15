The BC Vaccine Card & 7 More COVID-19 Rules That Remain In Place Until Next Month
They are being reviewed in March.
While some COVID-19 restrictions are easing in B.C., there are rules that are staying in place for now. These restrictions will be reviewed on March 15 and again on April 12.
Previous to Tuesday's announcement, Dr. Bonnie Henry hinted at lifting restrictions and said at a press conference that it would be led by science and data.
In the past, she also has said that by spring Omicron could lead to the pandemic becoming endemic. Now, with spring almost here, things are changing.
As of Wednesday, February 16 at 11.59 p.m., the province is changing its current COVID-19 rules. Indoor personal gatherings can return to normal without limits, both indoor and outdoor gatherings have full capacity, sports tournaments have no restrictions, and there is full capacity allowed at restaurants and bars.
Aside from those major changes though, other rules remain in place.
You will still need your BC Vaccine Card to enter into most restaurants and events. Masks are required in indoor settings, too.
Businesses also have to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place.
There is still an industrial camp order, as well as restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities, faith community gatherings, and overnight camps for children.
The province reported 2,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Across the province right now, there are 803 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 119 in intensive care.
More than 90% of British Columbians aged 12 and up have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% have their booster dose.