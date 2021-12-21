Here's What Mask You Should Be Wearing RN, According To A Couple Of Ontario's Doctors
Bandanas and scarves shouldn't be used as masks, according to one doctor. 😷
In light of the new Omicron variant, some of Ontario's top doctors and epidemiologists are recommending that Ontarians ensure they are wearing the best masks that they can.
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Juni, told Narcity, that there is "a relatively small or perhaps non-existent" difference between a well-fitted, double-layered cloth mask and a well-fitted medical mask.
"So, the first thing which is important is to realize that single-layered masks, bandanas, scarves, all of that are blast from the past, we shouldn't use it," said Juni and added that the minimum should either be a double-layered medical mask, or a double-layered (and cleaned) cloth mask.
Dr. Juni notes that the most important thing with masks, however, is the fit.
"There is no filtration if you have gaps somewhere," he said. "So, you need to make sure that you have a mask with a wire that allows you to mould the shape of the mask along the contours of your nose and face. That's the most important part."
The medical director of critical cares services at Michael Garron Hospital, Dr. Michael Warner, thinks Ontarians should be told to upgrade their masks to help with their own personal risk of contracting COVID-19.
"I no longer wear a surgical mask in the hospital," Warner, tweeted on December 15 and added that CA-N95s can be purchased online. "Omicron is/will be everywhere."
Recently Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table posted its updated projections of the epidemiological situation in the province and suggested -- among several other health measures -- to wear high-quality masks to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant in the province.
As of December 15, Public Health Ontario updated their guidance to health care workers when they're looking after Ontarians who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
"Given the undetermined impact of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant, the interim recommended PPE when providing direct care for patients with suspect or confirmed COVID-19 includes a fit-tested, seal-checked N95 respirator (or equivalent or greater protection), eye protection, gown, and gloves," public health officials wrote in their recommendations and added that well-fitted medical masks would also work, too.
Earlier this month, Toronto City Council made the call to extend the mask bylaw for the city. This means Torontonians will likely be masking up until April 2022, though the City's medical officer of health will review the bylaw each and every month.
