Ontario Is Investing $90M To Tackle Labour Shortages & Here's What That Means
Over 370,000 jobs are unfilled across the province.
The Ontario government announced its plans to invest $90 million into its Skills Development Fund (SDF), and it is a massive effort that will focus on growing various training projects.
According to a news release posted on Monday, the multimillion-dollar investment will help create skilled workers and secure job seekers with meaningful careers in their communities.
Applications for the funding will be open to anyone unemployed or underemployed starting September 29, 2022.
However, it's worth noting that the investment is prioritizing programs that help those with criminal records and disabilities as well as at-risk youth, Indigenous people, Ukrainian newcomers and others "facing barriers to employment."
The government revealed that over 370,000 jobs are going unfilled across the province, costing Ontario billions in lost productivity.
"As we continue to combat the largest labour shortage in a generation, there are tens of thousands of people who need a hand up, including those previously involved in the justice system who have paid their dues and just want to give back," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.
The latest round of funding follows the government's approval of a $500,000 investment for the John Howard Society of Hamilton, Burlington, and Area. Two previous funding rounds delivered 388 training projects and reportedly helped more than 393,000 people find suitable careers.
Monday's announcement has brought Ontario's total investment in the Skills Development Fund to over $560 million.
"Thanks to support from the Skills Development Fund and the John Howard Society, I’ve found my dream job and am learning so much about the workplace and myself," Colleen Scanlan, John Howard Society's WorkPath Employment Services program participant, added.
It's important to remember that funding applications will close January 31, 2023. Interested organizations are being told to apply through Transfer Payment Ontario.