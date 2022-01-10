Ontario's Deadline To Renew Driver's Licences & Health Cards Is Coming Up, So Get Prepared

You can get up to $28K to train for a new career
Ontario's Second Career Program is giving financial aid to those who are looking to start a new job after being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic and for other unemployed workers.
This program will give up to $28,000 to help with education costs and living expenses as Ontarians start training for a new career. Second Career offers funding for training programs that go on for 52 weeks or less, including applicable post-secondary classes, micro-credential programs, and other vocational training programs.
By the spring of 2022, self-employed residents, youth, newcomers and gig workers will also be eligible for this program.
Extra financial aid can also be given for any applicant who needs disability-related supports, child care or a place to stay when training.
Nurses can get up to $10K toward school
The Ontario government said it will help cover tuition fees for registered nurses who are looking to further their careers in long-term care.
Eligible registered practical nurses who apply to the BEGIN Initiative can get up to $10,000 a year. Any candidate who needs extra financial help with tutoring, course materials, child care or travel could also be eligible for up to an additional $5,000.
With the Nursing Program Transformation in Ontario's colleges, the province will expand access to nursing programs and add more opportunities for enrollment for the upcoming academic year. Internationally trained nurses can also claim up to $6,000 each year so they can get the necessary credentials to work in Ontario.
PSWs can get up to $6K as well
Ontario is looking to recruit thousands of new health care workers to long-term care homes and facilities so all residents can get an average of four hours of direct care every day.
So, just like how the government is set to cover tuition costs for nurses, they are offering similar benefits to personal support workers, too. Eligible PSWs will be given up to $6,000 each year in financial aid.
Anyone who applies to this BEGIN Initiative will have to work in long-term care for the exact same period of time that they get this funding support.
There are thousands of free online courses you can take
Anyone looking to up their education and improve their career so they can earn more money from paycheque to paycheque can take one of the 16,000 various online courses that the Ontario government put out with LinkedIn Learning this year — and to top it all off, they're all free.
The topics are diverse and range anywhere from fundamental business skills to something that's more creative.
"We are seeing many new opportunities in fields like information technology, finance, and business administration. This includes careers as computer programmers and interactive media developers making an average of $81,400 per year. Financial and investment analysts who make around $78,000 per year. And human resources professionals who earn about $72,000," Labour Minister Monte McNaughton said in a July 20 announcement.
Ontarians can access these free classes up until March 31, 2022.
You can get up to $2K back for job training courses
The Ontario government also proposed to extend the Ontario Jobs Training Tax Credit to 2022, which can give about $2,000 back for going through these job training programs.
Anyone between the ages of 26 and 65 can be eligible for this personal income tax credit, which will refund all qualified Ontarians 50% of their eligible expenses for the year, which include tuition costs, the money given to Canadian post-secondary institutions for courses taken that year, and costs of trade or occupational exams taken in the year.
In order to claim this tax credit, you have to be an Ontario resident as of December 31, 2022, and have a training credit limit that is greater than zero for the year, too.
Prospective trades workers can get up to $4,200
As of November 24, Ontario is set to invest millions of dollars to promote skilled trades to young Ontarians by providing more money to its Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program and creating more opportunities for students, too.
Ontario's minister of labour, training and skills development, Monte McNaughton, said the province is aiming to simplify and increase financial aid for apprentices in a press conference.
"They can now receive up to $4,200 to support them while they complete their eight weeks of in-class learning," McNaughton said, before adding that they can use that money for essentials like transit passes, food, child care and rent.
