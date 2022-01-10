Trending Tags

Ontario's Deadline To Renew Driver's Licences & Health Cards Is Coming Up, So Get Prepared

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Did your driver's licence or health card expire during the pandemic? Well, Ontario's deadline to renew them is just over a month away, so you may want to consider getting it done sooner than later.

According to the provincial government, Ontarians with driver's licences, licence plate stickers, photo cards, health cards, and other driver and vehicle products that have already expired since March 2020 or is set to expire by February 28, 2022, will have until the end of February to renew them.

Ontarians can renew all of these documents online via the ServiceOntario website, so you can bypass the line-up and do it straight from the comfort of your own home.

The provincial government extended the validity of these documents in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 and limit the number of people hitting up ServiceOntario.

If your licence expires after February 28, 2022, a reminder probably won't make its way into your mailbox because the Ontario government will stop mailing them out to most people.

Back in November, the Ford administration said instead it will email reminders to Ontarians with upcoming renewal deadlines.

"As part of our commitment to improving access to government services for the people and businesses of our province, Ontarians can now benefit from secure and timely reminders and renew their products right from the comfort of their own homes," Minister of Government and Consumer Service, Ross Romano, said in the November 18 announcement.

Some residents who will still likely get a notice in their mailbox include anyone 16 years old and under or 70 and older with expired health cards, as well as those with a licence plate sticker tied to a company vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle owners.

