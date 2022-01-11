Ontario's G Road Tests Just Changed & Here's What You Need To Know
The modified version of the test will only be around until March 31. 🚗
Drivers looking to get their full G license will be in for a surprise if their road test is coming up soon.
In order to clear the backlog of in-vehicle road tests stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the increased demand, press secretary to the Transportation Minister, Dakota Brasier, told Narcity that the class G road test will be modified. This is to ensure that more Ontarians are able to get tested.
Up until March 31, 2022, any Ontarian who signs up to get tested for their full license will be offered the modified version of the exam.
"DriveTest will continue to ensure applicants’ driving abilities are evaluated in challenging conditions on major roads and expressways but will use modified and more direct routes to and from road test locations, and will temporarily pause testing on certain duplicative road test elements that are tested and evaluated in the G2 road test" Brasier, told Narcity via email, but did not specify what elements would be taken off of the road test during this time.
"This will allow for more streamlined tests while continuing to evaluate driver skills alongside new skills such as highway driving requirements. Modifying G tests will increase the number of appointments open for booking and the amount of tests being completed while still maintaining Ontario’s road safety."
Based on the Official Ministry of Transportation Driver's Handbook, the Level Two road test - which if passed, gives drivers their full license - focuses on advanced skills and knowledge that drivers gain with experience while the Level One test only covers the basics.
"The ministry will continue to monitor testing and can extend the date if it is necessary," Brasier added.
While G tests are going to be affected, G2 road tests, however, will still be the same.