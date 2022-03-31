Ontario Has Extended Modified G Road Tests & You Won't Have To Show Off All Your Skills
You might not have to parallel park.
Ontario drivers looking to secure their full G license are in luck because modified tests are being extended.
Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's minister of transportation, announced in a tweet on Thursday at 10:34 a.m. that class G road tests will continue to use a modified version of the exam, which means you may not have to show off your parallel parking skills.
There continues to be high demand for class G road tests across Ontario. That is why our government is keeping the use of modified G road tests in place.
This allows for more streamlined tests to take place while continuing to evaluate fundamental driver skills.
— Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) March 31, 2022
The streamlined version of the test was introduced due to the backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2022, with the intention of returning to the regular test on March 31, 2022.
However, it seems the streamlined process is still needed due to high demand and will remain in place.
Although, how long the modified version is here to stay is still uncertain.
Dakota Brasier, Ontario's transportation minister's press secretary, previously confirmed to Narcity that the modified test might not include three-point turns, parallel parking or roadside stops. All of which are tested for on the G2 test.
According to Brasier, the temporary removal of these "duplicative, discretionary components" while utilizing modified test routes allows for 30% more tests to be booked daily.
Although the test may be quicker, they are still comprehensive, and DriveTest "continues to test applicants on the fundamental elements of the G test, including driving abilities on major roads and expressways, including turns, intersections, driving in business areas and expressways."