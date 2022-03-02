Here's What The Ontario Government Is Doing To Make It Cheaper & Easier For Drivers
Who's ready to stop paying for some tolls? 💰
There are a bunch of ways that the Ontario government is making things easier and cheaper for drivers in the province right now, like removing certain highway tolls and eliminating some fees.
From shorter driving tests to refunds for licence plate stickers, the province is rolling out new measures to give Ontario drivers easier access to roads and help them save some cash.
Here are five things that the government is doing.
Tolls will be gone on Highways 412 and 418
The Ontario government announced in a press release that starting April 5, drivers will no longer have to pay tolls on Highways 412 and 418.
By removing these tolls, the Ford government said it will increase travel options in the Durham Region, relieve traffic congestion on local roads, and improve the economic competitiveness of Durham businesses.
Drivers will still have to pay to use the Highway 407 express toll route, however, as it is a privately operated and owned expressway.
Licence plate stickers will soon be a thing of the past
Beginning March 13, Ontario is eliminating licence plate renewal fees and the requirement to have a licence plate sticker for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, light-duty trucks and mopeds (though snowmobile owners and heavy commercial vehicle drivers will still need to have one).
Before this, drivers in southern Ontario had to pay $120 each year, while northern Ontario drivers coughed up $60 per year, for licence plate renewal fees.
On top of that, the government said in a press release that it will be giving refunds to vehicle owners who have paid licence plate renewal fees since March 2020.
Drivers will need to confirm their addresses on their vehicle permits and make sure their driver's licence is up-to-date before March 7. They'll also need to pay any outstanding tolls, fines or fees before they can get a refund.
Ontario vehicle owners will also still need to confirm their insurance by getting their licence plate renewed every one to two years, which will not cost anything.
G road tests will be shorter until at least March
The Ontario government said it has developed a modified class G road test that'll take less time than normal and won't repeat some test elements from the G2 test.
Those taking a G road test might not have to parallel park or show off their three-point turns during the exam.
The press secretary for Ontario's transportation minister previously confirmed to Narcity that this temporary new road test will be in place until at least March 31.
New highways are getting built that should cut driving times
The Ontario government said it has invested about $2.6 billion to support the Ontario Highways Program. As part of the program, the government said it has committed funding for the construction of Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass.
The provincial government shared that Highway 413 will help relieve traffic so drivers can easily move around in the Peel, Halton, and York regions. The expansion could shave off up to half an hour of travel time for motorists.
The Bradford Bypass will also save drivers up to 35 minutes of travel time. This highway will connect Highways 400 and 404 to the towns of Bradford and East Gwillimbury.
ONroutes are getting electric vehicle chargers
The Ontario government is making it easier to find chargers for your electric cars.
In a February 23 press release, the provincial government announced that so far they've launched six charging stations, and more will pop up along Highways 400 and 401 by next summer at 17 different ONroute locations.
Drivers will be able to use the chargers on a pay-per-use basis, and they will serve all types of vehicles.
According to the government, these fast chargers can fuel electric vehicles with a 150-kilometre range of charge for as little as $7 (depending on what kind of car they drive.)