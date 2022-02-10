Sections

Ontario Is Looking To Make Your Hydro Bill A Lot Cheaper But Only At Night

All you night owls may be in for some savings.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Ontario government wants to give nighttime energy users a chance to save some money in 2023 by instating a new electricity plan.

On Wednesday, Todd Smith, Ontario's minister of energy, revealed that he's asked the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to provide him with options to implement a new "ultra-low overnight time-of-use electricity price plan."

The reduced rate would reportedly help residents who use more electricity at night. This will help people who work night shifts, for example, save money and take more control of their electrical bills.

"Our government has reversed the trend of skyrocketing electricity prices and given families and businesses more control when it comes to their energy bills," said Smith.

"Introduction of a new ultra-low overnight price plan that would benefit shift workers and support EV adoption is our next step as we focus on helping electricity customers save money and take more control of their energy bills," he added.

The proposal also argues that the shift will better use the province's clean electricity supply by "increasing grid efficiency and generating value for all Ontario ratepayers" by making better use of energy when demand is low.

"An ultra-low overnight rate could also further support decarbonization by using more nighttime electricity, which is typically generated from non-emitting resources," the report adds.

The initiative also aims to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption, as most EV drivers would be able to charge their vehicles overnight when costs are lower.

"Electric vehicles are a powerful tool in the fight against climate change and a critical way to reduce emissions," said David Piccini, Ontario's minister of the environment, conservation and parks.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

