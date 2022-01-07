Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Hydro Bills Will Be A Lot Cheaper This Month For Households & Small Businesses

The province made the announcement today!

Ontario Hydro Bills Will Be A Lot Cheaper This Month For Households & Small Businesses
Lester69 | Dreamstime

The Ontario government will provide electricity-rate relief to small businesses, workers and families forced to spend more time at home after the province's return to Step Two of its reopening plan.

On Friday, the province announced that electricity prices would be set 24 hours a day at the current off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour, which the government says is "less than half the cost of the current on-peak rate."

The initiative, which will last 21 days, will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Collecting the relief will reportedly be hassle-free as the off-peak rate will automatically apply to residential, small businesses, and farms that pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board.

"We know that spending more time at home means using more electricity during the day when prices are higher, that's why we are moving to off-peak electricity rates 24 hours per day, seven days a week," Todd Smith, minister of energy, said in a news release.

"The off-peak rate will provide immediate savings for families, small businesses and farms as all Ontarians work together to slow the spread of the Omicron variant," he added.

The government introduced a similar energy relief plan in December of 2020, offering the lower cost 24 hours a day, seven days a week, over a 28-day period.

The province also previously announced the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program, which businesses can apply to on January 18. This program will allow eligible businesses required to close or reduce capacity to collect rebate payments of 50-100% on the property tax and energy costs they incur while under restrictions.

From Your Site Articles

Here Are 6 Tips To Help You Get Through Another Ontario Lockdown If You're Struggling RN

We spoke to a couple of Toronto psychologists on how to cope during this time.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

With the rapid rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, the Ontario government made the call to reintroduce some lockdown measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

As of January 5, a modified step two was put in place, imposing restrictions such as five-person gathering limits indoors, and indoor dining, gyms, and movie theatres being temporarily shut down. Some Ontarians are, undoubtedly, fed up with going into another lockdown.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Giving $10K To Small Businesses For COVID-19 Relief & Here's Who Is Eligible

Payments are expected to arrive in February!

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The Ontario government announced a new $10,000 grant on Friday as part of a plan that aims to help small businesses cope with the province's return to Step Two of its reopening plan.

The Ontario COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant targets eligible small businesses that are "subject to closure under the modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's High School Students Reportedly Could Go Back To School Before Elementary Kids

School are currently closed to in-person learning until at least January 17.

Paulo Tardao | Dreamstime

Some students in Ontario may have to wait longer than January 17 to get back to their classrooms.

On January 3, the Ford administration delayed the return to in-person learning until at least January 17. During this time, students across the province are taking their classes remotely.

Keep Reading Show less

A Niagara Hospital Paused Its Vaccination Policy For Staff Due To Omicron & 'Fifth Wave'

Unvaccinated staff will be allowed to work.

Google Maps

Niagara Health has paused its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy due to the "intensity of the fifth wave."

On Thursday, the hospital announced it needs to focus on its response urgently so unvaccinated employees will be able to work. However, they must frequently test with antigen testing and work with the Occupational Health and Safety team.

Keep Reading Show less