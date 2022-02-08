Sections

Hydro Prices In Ontario Are Going Back Up Today So Prepare Your Wallet

You might want to think twice before doing a load of laundry in the early evening!

Toronto Staff Writer
The Ontario government's "electricity-rate relief" for families, small businesses and workers ends on Tuesday, which means your hydro bill might go up this month.

On January 18, the provincial government instated a 21-day relief program "to support small businesses, as well as workers and families spending more time at home while the province is in Modified Step Two," by setting electricity prices to off-peak rates, according to a press release.

For the 21 days, the prices were set to 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour all day, which is about 50% off from the current on-peak electricity rates for individuals who qualify and "pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility."

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and as Ontario begins to open up, the relief program is no longer available.

On February 4, Toronto Hydro reminded residents on Twitter that the relief program was coming to an end. The tweet reads, "The Ontario government's rate relief for customers paying Time-of-Use (TOU) & Tiered rates will be ending next Tuesday."

This means as of February 8, the off-peak price of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour will only be offered on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and on weekends and holidays, according to Toronto Hydro.

Mid-peak rates of 11.3 cents per kilowatt-hour will apply on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on-peak rates of 17 cents per kilowatt-hour will apply from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

So if you've gotten used to your off-peak savings, you may have to be more mindful of the time when throwing that load of laundry in, or your newfound savings might disappear.

