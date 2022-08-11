Huge Power Outage In Toronto Has People Stuck In Elevators & A Crane May Be To Blame
Parts of downtown are totally dark.
A chunk of Toronto's downtown core has been left in the dark following a massive power outage.
Hydro One has launched an investigation into reports that a "barge carrying a crane" made contact with high-voltage transmission lines in the city's Port Lands area.
"We continue to try and reroute power to bring customers back as safely and quickly as possible," a statement reads.
The corporation later shared a photo of the affected transmission circuit, appearing to confirm the involvement of a large crane.
\u201cUPDATE: Here's a look at the transmission circuit that's been affected. We know this has made today exceptionally difficult for many of you, and we appreciate your patience. We will continue to share more information as it becomes available. #DarkTO\u201d— Hydro One (@Hydro One) 1660236668
Toronto Hydro is warning residents in the following areas that their power may be affected:
- North of Carlton Street to south Queens Quay East and York Street East to Bayview Avenue
- North of The Esplanade South to Queens Quay East and Church St. East to Lower Jarvis St.
"We truly appreciate everyone's patience. Traffic lights in these areas may also be impacted," the company tweeted.
The City of Toronto announced via social media that they aware of the power outages affecting a portion of downtown and have chosen to close St. Lawerence Market until stable power is restored.
However, the following city buildings remain open to the public:
- City Hall
- Old City Hall
- Union Station
- 277 Victoria,
- 75-81 Elizabeth Street.
"We continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates," the city added.
So far, no injuries have been reported, but Toronto Fire revealed on Twitter that it has responded to numerous calls for people trapped in elevators due to the outage.
Crews are continuing to respond as needed to the incidents.