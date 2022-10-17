Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Power Is Out In Parts Of Toronto & Here's Which Areas Are Impacted

Crews are working on restoring it.

Toronto Associate Editor
UPDATE: According to Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, all power has been restored, and "crews have determined animal contact caused a trip at one of our stations in Toronto's east end."

Parts of Toronto are currently experiencing a power outage and crews are working to restore it.

Hydro One tweeted on Monday, October 17, at 1:28 p.m. that they are responding to an outage affecting Toronto Hydro and their customers in the east end of the city.

"Our crews are working together to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," they added.

Toronto Hydro also retweeted their post and stated they are "currently experiencing a large area outage affecting customers in the east end and are working together with @HydroOne to address it."

So far, there is no information as to why some people are experiencing this major inconvenience. However, it has been reported that over 5000 people are affected in the east end of Toronto and 1-50 in the west.

Nevertheless, the power of social media lives on and people are rushing to Twitter to share where some are experiencing the outage.

Some tweets are mentioning areas like Regent Park, Sackville and Dundas, Riverdale, Leslieville, Dundas and Carlaw, Rosedale and others.

And even though the hydro companies only mentioned the east end, some Twitter users have reported outages in the west end as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

