Power Is Out In Parts Of Toronto & Here's Which Areas Are Impacted
Crews are working on restoring it.
UPDATE: According to Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, all power has been restored, and "crews have determined animal contact caused a trip at one of our stations in Toronto's east end."
Parts of Toronto are currently experiencing a power outage and crews are working to restore it.
Hydro One tweeted on Monday, October 17, at 1:28 p.m. that they are responding to an outage affecting Toronto Hydro and their customers in the east end of the city.
"Our crews are working together to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," they added.
Toronto Hydro also retweeted their post and stated they are "currently experiencing a large area outage affecting customers in the east end and are working together with @HydroOne to address it."
\u201cWe\u2019re currently experiencing a large area outage affecting customers in the east end and are working together with @HydroOne to address it. We appreciate your patience.\u201d— Toronto Hydro (@Toronto Hydro) 1666028067
So far, there is no information as to why some people are experiencing this major inconvenience. However, it has been reported that over 5000 people are affected in the east end of Toronto and 1-50 in the west.
Nevertheless, the power of social media lives on and people are rushing to Twitter to share where some are experiencing the outage.
\u201cAnyone else have power outage East end Toronto??\u201d— Nathalie Younglai (@Nathalie Younglai) 1666026205
Some tweets are mentioning areas like Regent Park, Sackville and Dundas, Riverdale, Leslieville, Dundas and Carlaw, Rosedale and others.
And even though the hydro companies only mentioned the east end, some Twitter users have reported outages in the west end as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.