Ontario's 'Making It Easier' For Anyone With An Electric Vehicle To Charge Up & Here's How
Who's ready to go green?
Buckle up, electric car drivers!
In order to make electric vehicle chargers more accessible throughout Ontario, the provincial government announced ian investment of $91 million in order to make that happen.
So, what will all of this funding do?
According to the province, it will be used to bring on more EV chargers at highway rest stops, carpool parking lots, Ontario Parks, and at a variety of community spaces such as hockey arenas.
Already the Ford government, along with Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation's joint Ivy Charging Network, are setting up 69 fast chargers across 23 ONroute stations.
Back in February, Ontario revealed that at least two EV rapid chargers will be hooked up at ONroute locations dotted along highways 401 and 400, which drivers can use on a pay-per-use basis for all kinds of vehicles.
According to the provincial government, these fast chargers can also hook drivers up with a 150-kilometre range of charge for as low as $7.
On top of adding more chargers, Ontario is also going to launch its Rural Connectivity Fund to give rural areas the chance to sign up for provincial funding to bring EV chargers to their communities. More details about who can apply, where the charging stations can go, and how rural communities can sign up will be announced later this year.
The Ontario government will also use this funding to "support the development of business cases for the electric and low emission conversion of the Ontario Public Service fleet and the GO Transit network."
"Providing all Ontarians with convenient, public access to fast and reliable charging will help us move towards our goal of making Made-in-Ontario electric vehicles the top choice for both passenger and commercial drivers," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said.
Currently, there are over 1,800 public charging stations throughout the province, including 32 Level 2 EV chargers at carpool parking lots that offer free charging too.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.